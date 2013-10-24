WRAPUP 2-U.S. jobless claims stay elevated, manufacturing slows

* Factory activity slows in early October
* Jobless claims fall 12,000 in Oct. 19 week
* California backlog continues to influence data
* Trade deficit widens a bit in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 24 The number of Americans
filing new claims for unemployment benefits fell less than
expected last week, but a lingering backlog of applications in
California makes it difficult to get a good read of labor market
conditions.
While other data on Thursday showed manufacturing growing at
its slowest pace in a year in early October, economists said
fundamentals for the factory sector remained fairly healthy.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 12,000
to a seasonally adjusted 350,000, the Labor Department said.
"Underlying labor market conditions probably are not as bad
as the recent claims data suggest," said Daniel Silver, an
economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Technical problems as California converted to a new computer
system have distorted the claims data since September and a
Labor Department analyst said claims from the backlog in
California were still working their way through the system.
Economists, who had expected first-time applications to fall
to 340,000 in the week ending Oct. 19, say claims should drop
back to levels consistent with a gradual labor market recovery
once the backlog in California is cleared.
In a separate report, financial data firm Markit said its
"flash," or preliminary, U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers
Index fell to 51.1, the lowest since October 2012, from 52.8 in
September.
Output declined for the first time in more than four years,
with the subindex dipping to 49.5 from 55.3. A reading below 50
indicates contraction.
While Markit suggested a 16-day partial federal government
shutdown because of a budget impasse in Washington caused the
slowdown in factory activity, economists were skeptical.
"I don't think all the businesses tightened their reins
during the shutdown. Some of them had expected the shutdown to
be temporary and that turned out to be the case," said Jacob
Oubina, senior economist at RBC Capital Markets in New York.
The Markit survey has limited usefulness in trying to gauge
the health of the U.S. manufacturing sector as it has only a
short history, economists said.
LAYOFFS EBBING
Economists estimate the government shutdown shaved as much
as 0.6 percentage point off annualized fourth-quarter gross
domestic product growth and could delay the U.S. Federal
Reserve's plans to ease back on stimulus for the economy.
Though jobless claims have been distorted by the computer
troubles in California and the recent government shutdown, they
have generally been trending lower, suggesting employers are no
longer laying off workers at an aggressive pace.
Hiring, however, is being constrained by anemic domestic
demand and uncertainty over fiscal policy. Employers added
148,000 new jobs in September. Payroll growth in the third
quarter averaged 129,000 per month, far less than the 200,000
average in the first half of the year.
"The layoff side of the labor market equation continues to
improve," said Gennadiy Goldberg, an economist at TD Securities
in New York. "With the fiscal uncertainty can kicked to
early-2014, layoffs may continue to gradually normalize but
businesses could remain reluctant to hire new workers."
The government shutdown pushed up claims in recent weeks as
furloughed nonfederal workers applied for benefits. Claims filed
by federal employees fell 25,939 in the week ended Oct. 12, the
latest week for which more detailed data is available.
Separately, the Commerce Department said the trade gap
nudged up 0.4 percent to $38.8 billion in August. When adjusted
for inflation, the gap was unchanged at $47.3 billion from July,
suggesting trade's contribution to third-quarter growth would be
neutral.
The economy grew at a 2.5 percent annual rate in the
April-June quarter, stepping up from the first-quarter's 1.1
percent pace. Third-quarter growth estimates are currently
around 2 percent.