WRAPUP 2-U.S. durable goods orders, sentiment suggest politics hurting economy

* Gauge of U.S. business investment plans drops in September
* Consumer sentiment weakens sharply in October
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Oct 25 Orders for a wide range of
U.S.-made capital goods plummeted in September and consumer
sentiment weakened sharply in October, signs that a budget
battle in Washington has held back the economy.
New orders of non-military capital goods other than
aircraft, an indicator of business spending plans, fell 1.1
percent last month, the Commerce Department said on Friday.
That could be a sign businesses were shutting their wallets
as the fiscal debate was heating up in Washington.
A surge in volatile aircraft orders helped push overall
orders of long-lasting factory goods to rise a
more-than-expected 3.7 percent during the month.
But orders for durable goods, which include everything from
toasters to tanks, fell 0.1 percent when factoring out
transportation equipment.
The data suggests businesses may have scaled back investment
plans as a political impasse in Washington threatened to lead
the government to miss payments on its obligations, although
firms also could be trimming these plans over more general
doubts regarding the economy's strength.
"We are looking at a situation where businesses were
preparing for the chaos in Washington which actually happened,"
said Joel Naroff, president of Naroff Economics Advisors in
Holland, Pennsylvania.
The government impasse was eventually resolved in October,
though not before a partial government shutdown left hundreds of
thousands of people out of work for weeks and also delayed the
release of a slew of economic data.
While the economy was already struggling before the
government shutdown, economists estimate the shutdown will shave
as much as 0.6 percentage point off annualized fourth-quarter
gross domestic product through reduced government output and
damage to both consumer and business confidence.
And even before the impasse, the pace of hiring by U.S.
employers had slowed sharply in September.
Worries over the economic fallout helped push U.S. consumer
sentiment in October to its lowest level since the end of last
year, according to the Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan's
final reading of consumer sentiment for the month.
The survey's index for consumer sentiment fell to 73.2 in
October from 77.5 in September. It was the lowest final reading
since December 2012.
"This could cast a dark cloud over the year-end holiday
season in terms of consumer spending," said Jennifer Lee, an
economist at BMO Capital Markets in Toronto.
Separately, U.S. wholesale inventories rose more than
expected in August, the Commerce Department said.
The federal government shut down for 16 days in the first
half of October as Congressional Republicans sought to undermine
President Barack Obama's signature health care law as a
condition of funding the government.
The government also came close to breaching its borrowing
limit, which compounded the crisis and could have pushed the
country closer to a historic debt default.
Friday's data bodes poorly for the outlook for GDP in the
third quarter as well. Shipments of non-military capital goods
other than aircraft fell 0.2 percent in September.
These so-called "core" shipments, which the government uses
directly for calculating total economic growth, have now fallen
in two of three months in the third quarter.
"Most businesses are continuing to sit on their hands rather
than aggressively invest and expand," said Stephen Stanley, an
economist at Pierpont Securities in Stamford, Connecticut.
The data led Paul Ashworth, an economist at Capital
Economics in Toronto, to lower his forecast for third-quarter
economic growth to a 1.8 percent rate from a 2 percent rate.
Friday's durable goods report was part of the catch-up
effort in publishing a backlog of economic data due to the
shutdown, and the data included revised readings for durable
goods orders in August.
Investors on Wall Street appeared to take little direction
from the data. U.S. stock indexes opened higher on the back of
strong results from companies such as Amazon and
Microsoft.