WRAPUP 1-U.S. factory growth readings mixed, but both show expansion

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Nov 1 The U.S. manufacturing sector
expanded at its fastest pace in years in October despite a
partial government shutdown during the first half of the month,
according to one industry report, even as a separate reading
showed factory output grew at its slowest rate in a year last
month.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 56.4 in October, its best
showing since April 2011. Financial data firm Markit said its
final U.S. Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index stood at 51.8
last month, beating the preliminary October reading but notching
the worst final showing since October 2012.
Both figures indicated expansion in the manufacturing sector
and ISM's figure beat expectations of a slight slowdown in the
growth rate. The two surveys use some different methodologies,
including one related to seasonal adjustment.
"The underlying components were a little mixed, but for the
most part, this report continued to point to strength in the
factory sector," said RBS analysts in a note about the ISM
figures. "It seems like the shutdown did little to dampen the
underlying strength in manufacturing in October."
Analysts expected weaker readings after a political
stalemate in Washington forced a partial federal government
shutdown through the first 16 days of October.
October was the fifth consecutive month of quicker growth in
the goods-producing sector since it contracted in May, according
to ISM's data.
The mixed results in Friday's readings underscored
uncertainty over the state of the world's largest economy, just
days after the Federal Reserve suggested it still sees a need
for stimulus and maintained its $85 billion per month
bond-buying program to prop up the economy.
Job growth in the broader U.S. economy was tepid in
September, and economists polled by Reuters expect a government
report due on Nov. 8 to show hiring slowed further in October.
Separate U.S. data showed October auto sales for the three
Detroit-based automakers rose by double-digits from a year
earlier, but results at Ford and Chrysler narrowly missed
analysts' expectations.