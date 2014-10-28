WRAPUP 3-U.S. capital spending softens, but consumer confidence rises

(Adds details, background, updates markets)
* Core capital goods orders fall 1.7 percent in September
* Core capital goods shipments dip, but unfilled orders up
* Consumer confidence hits seven-year high in October
* House prices post smallest gain since 2012 in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 Demand for U.S.-made capital
goods recorded its biggest drop in eight months in September, a
cautionary note for an economy that otherwise seems to be moving
forward at a steady clip.
A moderation in home price gains in August, also reported on
Tuesday, offered a further suggestion the economy may have
cooled a bit, although consumer confidence jumped to a
seven-year high this month.
"The weak capital goods orders and house price data confirm
the slowdown in activity, but the burst in consumer confidence
suggests that U.S. households are very optimistic about the
outlook," said Millan Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD
Securities in New York.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.7
percent last month, the Commerce Department said. It was the
largest drop in so-called core capital goods demand since
January, and it surprised economists who had expected a 0.6
percent gain.
Some analysts blamed the weakness on slowing growth in China
and the euro zone, but they said there was no reason for alarm,
noting that an array of other manufacturing indicators have
remained relatively strong.
"You have to look at the comprehensive evidence we have seen
regarding manufacturing, and it tells you the manufacturing
sector is doing fine," said Anthony Karydakis, chief economic
strategist at Miller Tabak in New York.
A second report showed the S&P/Case-Shiller composite index
of home prices in 20 metropolitan areas gained 5.6 percent in
August from a year earlier. It was the slowest year-on-year
increase since November 2012, and just the latest sign the
housing sector continues to muddle along.
Separately, the Conference Board said its index of consumer
attitudes increased to 94.5 this month, the highest reading
since October 2007, from 89.0 in September. The jump came
despite a sharp stock market sell-off, with households cheered
by a steadily firming labor market and falling gasoline prices.
The strong confidence reading and healthy corporate earnings
boosted U.S. stocks. Prices for U.S. Treasury debt were trading
lower, while the dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
SHIPMENTS FALL
The mixed data was unlikely to have much of an impact on
U.S. monetary policy, with Federal Reserve officials expected to
show little sign of being in a hurry to start raising interest
rates when they end a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday.
With core capital good orders declining, overall orders for
durable goods - items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are
meant to last three years or more - fell for a second straight
month.
Orders have been volatile recently because of big swings in
aircraft demand. Aircraft orders dropped 16.1 percent in
September, which came as a surprise as Boeing had
recently reported 122 new orders, up from 107 in August.
Core capital goods shipments, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, slipped 0.2 percent in September.
While the weakness in shipments suggested a slightly less
robust pace of business spending in the third quarter,
economists said they still thought business investment would
provide a sizable contribution to third quarter economic growth.
The government's advance GDP estimate on Thursday is
expected to show the economy expanded at a 3 percent annual pace
in the third quarter, according to a Reuters survey of
economists, after the second quarter's robust 4.6 percent rate.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Caroline
Valetkevitch in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)