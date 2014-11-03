WRAPUP 3-U.S. factory activity back at 3-1/2-year high, auto sales rise

(Adds final auto sales figures, markets)
* Factory activity back at 3-1/2-year high in October
* New orders, factory employment gauges accelerate
* Construction spending falls 0.4 percent in September
* October auto sales strongest in a decade
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 3 U.S. manufacturing activity
unexpectedly accelerated in October and automobile sales were
strong, easing concerns of a significant moderation in economic
growth in the fourth quarter.
The pick-up in manufacturing, which was driven by robust
growth in new orders and production, suggested the economy was
weathering a slowing of demand in major markets such as China
and the euro zone. Factory activity is now back at the
3-1/2-year high first reached in August.
"The overall growth outlook remains very resilient as the
underlying strength in domestic demand clearly outweighs
potential external headwinds," said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit Research.
The Institute for Supply Management said its index of
national factory activity rose to 59 last month from 56.6 in
September. The index is now within spitting distance of its
cycle high of 59.3 reached in February 2011.
Any reading above 50 indicates an expansion in activity.
The improvement was broad-based, and the index topped even
the most optimistic estimate on Wall Street. The gauge of export
orders, however, slipped.
While U.S. manufacturing is gaining steam, factories across
Asia and the euro zone are sputtering. Manufacturing activity
hit a five-month low in China and continued to stagnate in the
euro zone, separate reports showed.
STRONG AUTO SALES
Back in the United States, automakers reported their
strongest October sales in a decade on robust demand for brawny
pickup trucks and roomy sport utility vehicles, even though
top-seller General Motors Co missed expectations.
Sales rose 6.1 percent from a year ago to 1.28 million
units, pushing the annual rate to a sturdy 16.46 million units.
Prices for U.S. government debt fell on the upbeat data,
while the dollar rose to a fresh four-year high against a basket
of currencies. On Wall Street, the Standard & Poor's 500 index
and the Dow Jones industrial average ended
slightly lower after briefly climbing to intraday records.
"It looks like the economy is going to close the year with a
bang. This growth picture looks increasingly sustainable," said
Chris Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in
New York.
The U.S. economy expanded at a vigorous 3.5 percent annual
rate in the third quarter, although a surprise decline in
construction spending in September reported on Monday could lead
to a downward revision of as much as two-tenths of a percentage
point.
Still, more concerning had been data last week that showed
weak consumer spending and business investment plans at the end
of the quarter, which had fueled worry about the risks of a
sharp slowdown. Now, however, fourth-quarter estimates range as
high as 3.0 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, additional reporting by Daniel
Burns in New York; Editing by Andrea Ricci and Meredith
Mazzilli)