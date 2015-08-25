WRAPUP 3-U.S. consumer confidence, housing data signal economy's resilience

(Updates with closing market prices)
* New home sales increase 5.4 percent in July
* House prices up 5.0 percent in June from a year ago
* Consumer confidence rises to 7-month high in August
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 U.S. consumer confidence hit
a seven-month high in August and new single-family home sales
rebounded in July, suggesting underlying strength in the economy
that could still allow the Federal Reserve to raise interest
rates this year.
Other data on Tuesday showed moderate gains in house prices
in June, which should support consumer spending and keep home
purchasing affordable, especially for first-time buyers.
"This is evidence of the 'some further improvement' in the
economy that the Fed is waiting for to raise rates. They are so
close, they need just a little more confirmation," said Chris
Rupkey, chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank in New
York.
The Conference Board said its consumer index jumped 10.5
points to 101.5 this month, the highest reading since January,
amid optimism over the labor market. The survey, however, was
conducted before a global equity markets sell-off that began
last week, which has diminished the chances of a U.S. rate hike
next month.
Although sentiment could retreat in September, economists
said any decline was likely to be modest. A strong labor market,
lower gasoline prices and an improving housing market also are
seen supporting consumer confidence.
The survey's so-called labor market differential, which
closely correlates to the unemployment rate in the employment
report, was the most favorable since January 2008.
The share of consumers expecting an increase in incomes
slipped, but fewer anticipated a decline.
"If this upbeat sentiment is sustained, then it could
potentially provide a strong platform for a sustained upswing in
consumer spending activity, which could provide a strong
tailwind for the economic recovery going forward," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
In a separate report, the Commerce Department said new home
sales increased 5.4 percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate
of 507,000 units. Those sales, which account for 8.3 percent of
the market, were up 25.8 percent compared to July of last year.
The reports, which added to a steady stream of data that
have painted an optimistic picture of the U.S. economy, helped
boost U.S. stocks, which enjoyed their biggest rally of the year
before surrendering the gains and ending lower.
Market sentiment also was supported by China's second
interest rate cut in the past two months. The dollar rose
against a basket of currencies, while prices for U.S. government
debt fell.
GAINING STEAM
The prospects of a U.S. rate hike next month already had
been dealt a blow before the recent global markets turmoil, with
the minutes of the Fed's July 28-29 policy meeting highlighting
policymakers' concerns about persistently low inflation.
"We think that the Fed will not raise rates in September,
they need a little time to digest what has happened and we think
they will raise in December," said Chris Christopher, an
economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
"Prior to Friday, we thought that the Fed would raise rates in
September."
New home sales rose in three of the four U.S. regions last
month, touching a 14-month high in the Northeast.
The housing market is gaining steam, with data last week
showing home resales jumped to a near 8-1/2-year high in July
and groundbreaking on new home building climbing to its highest
level since October 2007.
The recovery in the sector, which touches almost all spheres
of the economy, is being driven by the tightening labor market.
A third report showed the S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20
metropolitan areas in June gained 5.0 percent year-over-year
compared to a gain of 4.9 percent in May.
"If the pace of appreciation stabilizes around current
levels, it could provide enough incentive to encourage
homeowners to put their homes on the market, while encouraging
potential homebuyers back into the market," said Lewis
Alexander, chief economist at Nomura in New York.
The sturdy housing market is boosting homebuilders. Toll
Brothers, the largest U.S. luxury home builder, said on
Tuesday that orders had risen 16 percent so far in the quarter
started in August, outpacing the 12 percent rise in the
company's third quarter.
The Commerce Department said the stock of new houses for
sale increased 1.9 percent to 218,000 last month, the highest
level since March 2010. Still, supply remains less than half of
what it was at the height of the housing boom.
At July's sales pace it would take 5.2 months to clear the
supply of houses on the market, down from 5.3 months in June.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Rodrigo Campos in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)