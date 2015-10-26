WRAPUP 2-U.S. new homes sales near 1-year low; drop seen as temporary

(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* New home sales fall 11.5 percent in September
* Sales plunge 61.8 percent in Northeast region
* Supply of homes for sales highest since 2010
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 26 New U.S. single-family home
sales fell to near a one-year low in September after two
straight months of gains, but a jump in prices suggested that
housing remained on solid ground.
The Commerce Department said on Monday sales dropped 11.5
percent to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 468,000 units,
the lowest level since November 2014. August's sales pace was
revised down to 529,000 units from the previously reported
552,000 units.
The moderation in new home sales is at odds with other
housing reports that have painted a bullish picture of the
sector. New home sales, which account for 7.8 percent of the
housing market, tend to be volatile on a month-to-month basis
because they are drawn from a small sample.
"The September report does little to alter our view that the
housing market is continuing to recover. We view the new home
sales data as unreliable and many other more reliable housing
indicators have been sending upbeat signals lately," said Daniel
Silver, an economist at JPMorgan.
September data on existing home sales, homebuilder
confidence and housing starts have been fairly strong.
The housing index fell more than 1 percent on the
data, underperforming a marginally weaker stock market. D.R.
Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder, dropped 2.7
percent. Lennar Corp, the nation's second-largest
homebuilder, fell 2.1 percent.
Prices for U.S. government debt rose, while the dollar
slipped against a basket of currencies.
HOUSING SUPPORTING ECONOMY
A sturdy housing market is supporting consumer spending
through an increase in household wealth, which is helping to
soften the blow on the economy from faltering global growth, a
strong dollar and weak capital spending in the energy sector.
Efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory bloat also have
weighed on growth, leaving gross domestic product growth
estimates for the third quarter running below a 2.0 percent
annualized rate.
The economy grew at a 3.9 percent rate in the second
quarter. The government will publish its advance third-quarter
GDP estimate on Thursday.
Economists had forecast new home sales slipping to only a
rate of 550,000 units. Sales were up 2.0 percent compared to
September of last year.
New home sales tumbled 61.8 percent in the Northeast to the
lowest level since April. Sales declined 6.7 percent in the West
and were down 8.7 percent in the populous South. In the Midwest,
sales fell 8.3 percent.
With sales weak, the stock of new houses for sale increased
4.2 percent to 225,000 last month, the highest level since March
2010. Still, supply remains less than half of what it was at the
height of the housing boom.
At September's sales pace it would take 5.8 months to clear
the supply of houses on the market, the highest since July 2014.
That was up from 4.9 months in August.
The median price of a new home rose 13.5 percent from a year
ago to a nine-month high of $296,900.
"The strong price gains suggest either that the mix of
houses shifted to more expensive houses or that homebuilders are
pushing up prices," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ
Economics in New York. "Weakening demand would be accompanied by
slowing price gains or price declines."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)