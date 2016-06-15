WRAPUP 3-Slumping autos weigh on U.S. manufacturing output; inflation tame

(Updates with rate decision, market reaction)
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 15 U.S. manufacturing output
unexpectedly fell in May as motor vehicles and parts production
recorded its biggest drop in nearly 2-1/2 years, suggesting
sustained weakness in the sector even as the overall economy
appears to be gaining momentum.
Other data on Wednesday showed underlying producer prices
were subdued last month amid weakness in costs for health
services, indicating inflation could remain tame for a while.
Against the back drop of weak manufacturing, benign
inflation and a recent sharp slowdown in employment gains, the
Federal Reserve on Wednesday left interest rates unchanged. The
U.S. central bank, however, signaled it still planned two rate
hikes this year.
"The disappointing manufacturing output points to continued
sluggishness in this segment of the economy and will likely
remain a source of concern at the Fed," said Millan Mulraine,
deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
Manufacturing output fell 0.4 percent last month after
increasing by a downwardly revised 0.2 percent in April, the Fed
said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast manufacturing
production unchanged in May after a previously reported 0.3
percent increase in April.
The drop in production pushed manufacturing capacity
utilization, a measure of how fully firms are using their
resources, to a more than two-year low.
Motor vehicle and parts production slumped 4.2 percent last
month, the largest fall since January 2014. But economists said
the drop was likely temporary, citing strong auto sales and
well-managed motor vehicle inventories.
There were also declines in the output of machinery and wood
products. Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the
U.S. economy, is struggling with the lingering effects of a
strong dollar and sluggish overseas demand.
Factories also have been hurt by deep spending cuts on
capital projects in the energy sector in response to lower oil
prices, as well as efforts by businesses to reduce an inventory
overhang.
The manufacturing weakness contrasted sharply with recent
fairly strong retail sales and housing data that suggested the
economy had regained speed after growth slowed to a 0.8 percent
annualized rate in the first quarter.
Although production at mines rose 0.2 percent in May after
eight straight monthly declines, oil and well gas drilling
tumbled 7.9 percent.
GLIMMERS OF HOPE
There are signs, however, that the worst for the
manufacturing sector is over. In a separate report, the New York
Fed said its Empire State business conditions index increased 15
points to 6.0 in June as new orders and shipments also swung
into positive territory.
"The tone of the Empire State survey suggests that we are
moving past the recent weakness in the manufacturing sector,"
said Daniel Silver, economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Prices for U.S. Treasuries rose on the Fed interest rate
decision, while the dollar fell against a basket of
currencies. Stocks on Wall Street traded higher.
The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight
interest rate in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
In a third report, the Labor Department said its producer
price index for final demand increased 0.4 percent last month as
energy costs surged after rising 0.2 percent in April.
In the 12 months through May, the PPI slipped 0.1 percent
after being unchanged in April.
A 2.8 percent jump in energy prices accounted for two-thirds
of the 0.7 percent rise in the cost of goods in May.
While overall prices for services rose 0.2 percent,
healthcare costs slipped 0.1 percent. The cost of doctor visits
fell 0.3 percent and home healthcare services dropped 0.9
percent. Economists believe that could translate into soft
healthcare costs in the Fed's preferred inflation measure.
As a result of the weak healthcare costs, the so-called core
PPI, which excludes food, energy and trade services, dipped 0.1
percent in May after rising 0.3 percent in April.
The core PPI was up 0.8 percent in the 12 months through May
after increasing 0.9 percent in the 12 months through April.
"The underlying move in producer prices ... points to risks
of a more moderate upward path in inflation than expected," said
Blerina Uruci, an economist at Barclays in New York.
