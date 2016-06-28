WRAPUP 3-U.S. first-quarter GDP revised up, Brexit risk to outlook

(Adds details, updates markets)
* First-quarter GDP growth revised up to 1.1 percent rate
* Exports, software spending account for upward revision
* Consumer spending lowered on weak services outlays
* Consumer confidence jumps to eight-month high in June
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, June 28 U.S. economic growth slowed
in the first quarter but not as sharply as previously estimated,
and while there are signs of a pickup in the second quarter,
analysts worry Britain's vote to leave the European Union could
hurt activity later this year.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.1 percent annual
rate, rather than the 0.8 percent pace reported last month, the
Commerce Department said on Tuesday in its third GDP estimate.
The economy grew at a rate of 1.4 percent in the fourth quarter.
There are indications the economy has regained momentum in
the second quarter, with retail sales and home sales rising in
April and May, although business spending remains weak and job
growth has slowed. But uncertainty following last Thursday's
so-called "Brexit" referendum poses a risk to the growth
outlook.
"The test comes in the next few months as the turbulence in
financial markets may affect consumers' behavior and also weigh
on business investment," said Ryan Sweet, senior economist at
Moody's Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.
"If financial markets settle down, the effect of the British
referendum on the U.S. economy will be very small."
Brexit wiped off $3.01 trillion from global stock markets
over two days. On Tuesday, global equities recouped some losses,
with financial shares leading the rebound. U.S. stock indexes
rallied, while prices for government debt fell. The dollar fell
against a basket of currencies.
Economists estimate that Brexit could subtract an average of
two-tenths of a percentage point from U.S. growth over the next
six quarters, with most of the drag coming through weak business
spending as uncertainty causes companies to either delay or
scale back capital projects.
"Following the Brexit vote, we expect a stronger U.S. dollar
and heightened financial market strains will weigh on domestic
activity, but lower interest rates should provide some offset so
that the net impact is a marginal negative," said Gregory Daco,
head of U.S. macroeconomics at Oxford Economics in New York.
Despite signs growth is gaining steam, economists say the
Federal Reserve is unlikely to raise interest rates in the
near-term, given the uncertainty over the implications of
Brexit.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen told lawmakers last week that data
pointed to "a noticeable step-up" in GDP growth in the second
quarter. The Atlanta Federal Reserve is currently estimating
second-quarter GDP rising at a 2.6 percent rate.
When measured from the income side, the economy grew at a
2.9 percent rate in the first quarter, the quickest pace since
the third quarter of 2014.
That was up from the 2.2 percent pace reported last month
and reflected upward revisions to corporate profits. After-tax
profits increased at a 2.2 percent rate in the first quarter,
rather than the previously reported 0.6 percent pace.
DOLLAR, OIL CONSTRAINT
Economic growth in the first quarter was constrained by
dollar strength and sluggish global demand. Output was also
hampered by business efforts to reduce an inventory overhang,
with a further drag coming from lower oil prices, which have
unleashed deep spending cuts on capital goods such as equipment.
There are indications that the model used by the government
to strip out seasonal patterns from data is not fully
accomplishing its goal. The economy has underperformed in the
first quarter in five of the last six years.
The government has acknowledged shortcomings with its
seasonal adjustment model, and early this month said beginning
in mid-2018, it planned to produce estimates of GDP and its
major components that are not seasonally adjusted.
These will be released together with the seasonally adjusted
GDP estimates.
First-quarter business spending on software, research and
development was revised to show it rising at a 4.4 percent rate
instead of falling at a 0.1 percent rate. Business spending on
equipment fell at an 8.7 percent pace as opposed to the 9.0
percent rate reported last month.
Still, overall business spending sliced off 0.58 percentage
point from first-quarter GDP. Business spending has contracted
for two consecutive quarters.
Export growth was revised to show a 0.3 percent rate of
increase instead of the previously reported 2.0 percent pace of
decline. As a result, trade contributed 0.12 percentage point to
GDP growth in the first quarter. It was previously reported to
have cut 0.21 percentage point from GDP growth.
Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, was revised down to a 1.5
percent rate, the slowest pace in two years. Consumer spending
was previously reported to have increased at a 1.9 percent rate.
The downward revision reflected weak spending on services
such as transportation and recreation. But April and May retail
sales reports suggest consumer spending has rebounded.
Should financial markets continue to settle down after last
week's global equities rout, consumer spending could gain
further ground, also aided by lofty savings and rising house
prices, which are boosting household wealth.
A report from the Conference Board on Tuesday showed
consumer confidence increased to an eight-month high in June.
The survey was, however, conducted before last week's Brexit
referendum.
"Near-term market volatility may give households reason for
pause, but consumer spending should remain a key support for the
economy in the coming quarters," said Jim Baird, chief
investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors in
Kalamazoo, Michigan.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)