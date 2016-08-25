WRAPUP 2-Upbeat U.S. factory data suggests business spending stabilizing

(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Core capital goods orders increase 1.6 percent in July
* Core capital goods shipments fall 0.4 percent
* Weekly jobless claims decline by 1,000
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 25 New orders for U.S.
manufactured capital goods rose for a second straight month in
July as demand for machinery and a range of other products
picked up, offering a tentative sign that a business spending
downturn was starting to ease.
The economic outlook also was boosted by another report on
Thursday showing an unexpected drop in the number of Americans
filing for unemployment benefits last week, indicating sustained
labor market strength.
Together, the data support the view that the Federal Reserve
will raise interest rates in December. Fed Chair Janet Yellen
could give guidance on the near-term outlook for U.S. monetary
policy when she speaks on Friday at a global central bankers'
conference in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
"This kind of data are consistent with what the Fed is
looking for in terms of the labor market and economic growth. If
we get more data like this, that will suggest we are likely to
see an interest rate increase, most likely in December," said
Gus Faucher, senior economist at PNC Financial Services Group.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, increased 1.6 percent last month, the largest
gain since January.
These so-called core capital goods orders advanced 0.5
percent in June. The rise in July marked the first back-to-back
gain since January 2015. Economists polled by Reuters had
forecast core capital goods orders rising only 0.3 percent last
month.
There were hefty increases in orders for machinery, primary
metals, fabricated metal products, computers and electronic
products, as well as electrical equipment, appliances and
components.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors were focusing on Yellen's upcoming speech. The dollar
was trading marginally lower against a basket of
currencies, while U.S. stocks were largely unchanged. Prices for
U.S. government bonds fell slightly.
The U.S. central bank raised interest rates at the end of
last year for the first time in nearly a decade, but has held
them steady so far in 2016 amid concerns over persistently low
inflation. Most economists expect another rate hike in December.
After contracting since the fourth quarter of 2015, business
investment has caught the attention of Fed officials, with some
viewing it as posing a downside risk to economic growth.
Investment has declined in part as companies slashed capital
spending budgets in response to lower oil prices.
That in turn put pressure on manufacturing, which has also
been undercut by a strong dollar, weak global demand and a U.S.
inventory correction. July's increase in core capital goods
orders followed a rise in oil and gas drilling activity in
recent months.
SOFT BUSINESS SPENDING
Still, business investment is likely to be tepid in the
third quarter amid uncertainty over the global economy after
Britain's decision to leave the European Union and ahead of the
Nov. 8 U.S. presidential election, economists say.
"The solid gains in the last two months set the stage for
capital spending to become a net contributor to growth again in
the second half of the year," said Anthony Karydakis, chief
economic strategist at Miller Tabak in New York.
"The potential softening in the euro zone economy following
the Brexit vote may, at the margin, limit the extent of the
comeback of capital spending in the U.S."
Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar last month lowered
its 2016 forecast, citing sluggish demand in mining and other
industries. Weak business spending contributed to holding down
economic growth to 1.0 percent in the first half of 2016.
With demand for core capital goods orders rising briskly
last month, overall orders for durable goods - items ranging
from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or
more - surged 4.4 percent in July. Durable goods inventories
rose last month after six straight months of decline.
Shipments of core capital goods, which are used to calculate
equipment spending in the government's gross domestic product
measurement, fell 0.4 percent last month after decreasing 0.5
percent in June.
But labor market strength should support consumer spending
and cushion the blow on the economy from weak business
investment. The Atlanta Fed currently forecasts the economy will
grow at 3.4 percent annualized rate in the third quarter.
In a separate report on Thursday, initial claims for state
unemployment benefits slipped 1,000 to a seasonally adjusted
261,000 for the week ended Aug. 20. It was the third straight
weekly decline in claims.
Economists had forecast first-time applications for jobless
benefits rising to 265,000 in the latest week. Claims have now
been below 300,000, a threshold associated with a strong labor
market, for 77 straight weeks. That is the longest such stretch
since 1973, when the labor market was much smaller.
"The ongoing decline in initial claims indicates substantial
underlying strength in labor markets," said Rob Martin, an
economist at Barclays in New York. "Workers are not losing their
jobs in large numbers and those workers who do get laid off are
likely finding employment."
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)