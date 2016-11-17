WRAPUP 2-U.S. inflation, labor market data bolster Fed December rate hike

(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Consumer price index rises 0.4 percent in October
* CPI increases 1.6 percent from year ago
* Weekly jobless claims fall to 43-year low
* Housing starts surge 25.5 percent in October
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 17 U.S. consumer prices recorded
their biggest increase in six months in October on rising
gasoline costs and rents, suggesting a pickup in inflation that
potentially clears the way for the Federal Reserve to raise
interest rates in December.
Prospects for a rate hike next month also got a boost from
other data on Thursday showing first-time applications for
unemployment benefits tumbling to a 43-year low last week and
housing starts surging to a nine-year high in October.
The reports painted an upbeat picture of the economy early
in the fourth quarter and came as Fed Chair Janet Yellen told
lawmakers that the U.S. central bank could lift borrowing costs
"relatively soon."
"Today's data give the Fed more evidence to support a rate
hike next month," said Alan MacEachin, corporate economist with
Navy Federal Credit Union in Vienna, Virginia. "The only thing
standing in the way at this point would be a disastrous jobs
report in early December, a remote possibility at best."
The Labor Department said its Consumer Price Index increased
0.4 percent last month after rising 0.3 percent in September. In
the 12 months through October, the CPI advanced 1.6 percent, the
biggest year-on-year increase since October 2014. The CPI
increased 1.5 percent in the year to September.
Underlying inflation continued to slow last month as
healthcare costs moderated after recent hefty gains. But with
rents pushing higher, that trend is unlikely to be sustained.
The so-called core CPI, which strips out food and energy
costs, climbed 0.1 percent last month after a similar gain in
September. That slowed the year-on-year increase in the core CPI
to 2.1 percent from a 2.2 percent rise in September.
The Fed has a 2 percent inflation target and tracks an
inflation measure which is currently at 1.7 percent.
The dollar was trading higher against a basket of
currencies, while prices for U.S. government bonds fell. The
broader PHLX housing index, which includes builders,
building products and mortgage companies, rose 0.83 percent,
outpacing gains on the U.S. stock market.
In another report, the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits dropped 19,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 235,000 for the week ended Nov. 12, the lowest level
since November 1973.
Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a healthy labor market, for 89 straight weeks. That is the
longest run since 1970, when the labor market was much smaller.
Firming inflation, strong retail sales, an improving housing
and manufacturing sector as well as a labor market that is
approaching full employment likely satisfy the criteria for the
Fed to raise its overnight benchmark interest rate at its Dec.
13-14 policy meeting.
Yellen told lawmakers on Thursday that a rate hike "could
well become appropriate relatively soon."
The Fed this month left interest rates unchanged. The
central bank lifted its benchmark overnight interest rate last
December for the first time in nearly a decade.
INHERITING A STRONG ECONOMY
Data so far suggests an acceleration in economic growth at
the start of the fourth quarter.
The Atlanta Fed on Thursday raised its fourth-quarter gross
domestic product growth estimate by three-tenths of a percentage
point to a 3.6 percent annual rate. The economy grew at a 2.9
percent pace in the third quarter.
The stream of upbeat data suggest that president-elect
Donald Trump is inheriting a strong economy, which has been
credited to economic policies under the Obama administration.
"Trump seems to have hit the jackpot on dumb luck in
inheriting an economy that is the strongest and the closest to
full employment in years," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at
MUFG Union Bank in New York.
Last month, a 7.0 percent jump in gasoline prices accounted
for more than half of the increase in the CPI. Rents increased
0.4 percent last month after rising 0.3 percent.
Households also paid more for a range of other goods and
services last month, including new motor vehicles, apparel,
education, auto insurance and tobacco.
But they got a respite from food prices, which were
unchanged for a fourth straight month and food consumed at home
declined for a sixth consecutive month. Medical care costs were
unchanged for a second month and prescription medicine price
increases also moderated from September's strong gain.
Falling food prices are, however, hurting retailers like
Wal-Mart Stores. The world's largest retailer on
Thursday reported lower-than-expected quarterly sales at
established U.S. stores.
With the labor market firming and rents rising, housing is
getting a lift. In a third report, the Commerce Department said
housing starts jumped 25.5 percent to a seasonally adjusted
annual pace of 1.32 million units last month, the highest level
since August 2007.
The percent increase was the biggest since July 1982. Starts
increased in all four regions last month. Single-family
homebuilding, which accounts for the largest share of the
residential housing market, jumped 10.7 percent to a nine-year
high. Housing starts for the volatile multi-family segment
soared 68.8 percent.
Housing market strength is spurring demand for televisions
and home theaters, fattening profits for retailers such as Best
Buy. The largest U.S. electronics retailer reported a
bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit and same-store
sales on Thursday.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)