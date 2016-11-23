WRAPUP 4-Data shows U.S. economy strengthening on eve of Trump presidency

(Adds Federal Reserve minutes)
* Durable goods orders increase 4.8 percent in October
* Core capital goods orders climb 0.4 percent
* Weekly jobless claims rise 18,000
* Consumer sentiment index jumps to 93.8 in November
* Fed minutes show it is on track for December hike
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 New orders for U.S.
manufactured capital goods rebounded in October, driven by
rising demand for machinery and a range of other equipment, the
latest indication of an acceleration in economic growth early in
the fourth quarter.
The brightening economic outlook received a further boost
from other data on Wednesday showing a jump in consumer
sentiment this month following the election of Donald Trump as
the next president. Consumers embraced the business mogul's
victory, which they viewed as positive for their personal
finances and the economy's prospects.
While the number of Americans filing for unemployment
benefits rose from a 43-year low last week, the trend in jobless
claims remained consistent with a tightening labor market.
The data reinforced expectations the Federal Reserve would
hike interest rates at its December meeting and minutes of the
bank's November policy meeting showed rate setters appeared
confident that a rise would come "relatively soon".
"Everything seems to be moving in the right direction in the
economy," said Joel Naroff, chief economist at Naroff Economic
Advisers in Holland, Pennsylvania. "The weak links are
recovering and the strengths are staying strong. The Fed is not
going to continue doing nothing."
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, rose 0.4 percent after declining 1.4 percent in
September. These so-called core capital goods orders have now
increased in four of the last five months.
Shipments of core capital goods rose 0.2 percent last month
after a 0.4 percent gain in September. Core capital goods
shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the
government's gross domestic product measurement.
A 12 percent surge in demand for transportation equipment
buoyed overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more,
which jumped 4.8 percent last month. That was the biggest rise
in a year and followed a 0.4 percent increase in September.
Even as the economy has regained momentum after stumbling in
late 2015 and early 2016, business spending remained weak as
companies struggled with the impact of a strong dollar and lower
oil prices on profits. Business spending on equipment has
declined for four straight quarters, weighing heavily on
manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy.
With core capital goods orders steadily increasing in tandem
with rising gas and oil well drilling activity, there is
cautious optimism that business investment on equipment will
rebound in the fourth quarter.
But gains are likely to be modest amid renewed strength in
the dollar. The greenback's rally had appeared to run out of
steam for much of the year. Still, the rise in both core capital
goods orders and shipments mirrored data on industrial
production and surveys in showing a nascent recovery in
manufacturing.
"Activity in the manufacturing sector is getting a little
better, but is still far from robust. The recent strengthening
in the dollar does pose a renewed risk to growth in the
industrial sector," said Michael Feroli, an economist at
JPMorgan in New York.
In a separate report, the University of Michigan said its
consumer sentiment index rose 8.2 points from the pre-election
reading to 93.8. That put the index 6.6 points above the October
reading. UMich said the post-election surge in optimism was
widespread, with gains recorded among all income and age
subgroups and across all regions of the country.
BULLISH ECONOMIC SIGNALS
The reports joined bullish data on housing starts, home and
retail sales, as well as firming inflation in painting an upbeat
picture of the economy at the start of the fourth quarter.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve is forecasting GDP rising at a
3.6 percent annual rate in the fourth quarter. The economy grew
at a 2.9 percent pace in the July-September period. The data
suggest Trump will inherit a strong economy from the Obama
administration.
"Trump is the first president looking back to the early 90s
to inherit an economy that is at full employment," said Chris
Rupkey, chief economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York. "The
irony is he became president by playing on many voters fears
that the economy was rigged against them."
Against the backdrop of the improving economy, the Fed is
likely to hike interest rates at its Dec. 13-14 policy meeting.
The U.S. central bank raised its benchmark overnight interest
rate last December for the first time in nearly a decade.
The dollar rose against a basket of currencies to a more
than 13-year peak, while U.S. stocks were little changed with
the Dow near a record high. Prices for U.S. government debt
fell, with two-year note yields hitting 6-1/2 year highs.
In another report on Thursday, the Labor Department said
initial claims for state unemployment benefits increased 18,000
to a seasonally adjusted 251,000 for the week ended Nov. 19.
Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a healthy labor market, for 90 straight weeks. That is the
longest run since 1970, when the labor market was much smaller.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 2,000 to 251,000 last week.
Labor market strength is bolstering domestic demand, which
in turn is feeding through to the manufacturing sector.
Solid domestic consumption and President-elect Donald
Trump's plan for a massive infrastructure spending program could
spur business investment on equipment. It would boost companies
like heavy machinery maker Caterpillar, which last month
lowered its full-year revenue outlook for the second time this
year.
A fourth report from the Commerce Department showed new
home sales declined 1.9 percent in October. Sales, however, rose
17.8 percent from a year ago.
(Reporting By Lucia Mutikani, additional reporting by Dan Burns
and Jason Lange; Editing by David Chance and Diane Craft)