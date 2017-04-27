WRAPUP 2-U.S. business spending likely gained momentum in first quarter

(Adds housing, trade data, analyst comments, updates market)
* Core capital goods orders rise 0.2 percent in March
* Shipments of core capital goods increase 0.4 percent
* Weekly jobless claims rise 14,000; 4-week average falls
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 27 New orders for U.S.-made
capital goods rose less than expected in March, but a second
straight monthly increase in shipments suggested business
investment accelerated in the first quarter amid a recovering
energy sector.
While other data on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected
increase in first-time applications for unemployment benefits
last week, the trend in claims remained consistent with
tightening labor market conditions.
The Commerce Department said non-defense capital goods
orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business
spending plans, increased 0.2 percent last month after gaining
0.1 percent in February. Orders for these so-called core capital
goods have now increased for six consecutive months.
Shipments of core capital goods rose 0.4 percent after
jumping 1.1 percent in February. Core capital goods shipments
are used to calculate equipment spending in the government's
gross domestic product measurement.
"Business investment appears to have some better momentum
early in 2017 and, while growth is far from hot, we appear to be
transitioning away from the declines that plagued much of 2016,"
said Robert Kavcic, a senior economist at BMO Capital Markets in
Toronto.
Economists had forecast core capital goods orders rising 0.5
percent last month. The dollar rose marginally against a basket
of currencies, while U.S. stocks were little changed. Prices for
U.S. Treasuries were trading mostly higher.
March's small increase in core capital goods orders suggests
moderate business investment growth in the second quarter. It
also implies a moderation in the manufacturing sector activity
after recent strong growth.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy, could get a lift from President Donald Trump's
proposed tax plan, announced on Wednesday, that includes cutting
the corporate income tax rate to 15 percent from 35
percent.
For now, manufacturing is being underpinned by the energy
sector revival. Energy services firm Baker Hughes said
last Friday that U.S. oil rigs totaled 688 in the week ending
April 21, the most in two years. U.S. drillers have added oil
rigs for 14 straight weeks and shale production in May was set
for its biggest monthly increase in more than two years.
Overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more,
increased 0.7 percent after surging 2.3 percent in February.
Business spending on equipment is expected to have
accelerated from the fourth-quarter's annualized 1.9 percent
growth pace and will likely be one of the few bright spots when
the government publishes its advance first-quarter GDP estimate
on Friday.
WEAK FIRST-QUARTER GDP
Other data from the Commerce Department on Thursday showed
the goods trade deficit widening 1.4 percent in March. Though
retail inventories increased 0.4 percent last month, stocks of
goods at wholesalers dipped 0.1 percent.
In the wake of the data, the Atlanta Federal Reserve cut its
first-quarter GDP growth estimate by three-tenths of a
percentage point to a 0.2 percent rate, which would be the
weakest performance in three years. The economy grew at a 2.1
percent pace in the fourth quarter.
With the labor market near full employment, the anticipated
slowdown in growth likely understates the health of the economy.
In a separate report on Thursday, the Labor Department said
initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 14,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 257,000 for the week ended April 22.
Claims have now been below 300,000, a threshold associated
with a healthy labor market, for 112 straight weeks. That is the
longest such stretch since 1970, when the labor market was
smaller. Economists had forecast first-time applications for
jobless benefits rising to 245,000 last week.
"Despite this week's rise, we believe that the labor market
remains solid and see no pattern in the underlying state data to
give us pause on that assessment," said Rob Martin, an economist
at Barclays in New York.
The four-week moving average of claims, considered a better
measure of labor market trends as it irons out week-to-week
volatility, fell 500 to 242,250 last week, the lowest level
since February.
Other data from the National Association of Realtors showed
contracts to buy previously owned homes fell 0.8 percent in
March, suggesting a persistent shortage of properties could hurt
sales for the rest of the spring season. Home resales hit a
10-year high in March.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)