WRAPUP 5-U.S. job growth rebounds sharply, unemployment rate falls to 4.4 pct

(Adds Trump tweet)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase by 211,000 in April
* Unemployment rate at almost 10-year low
* Average hourly earnings increase 7 cents
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 5 U.S. job growth rebounded
sharply in April and the unemployment rate dropped to 4.4
percent, near a 10-year low, pointing to a tightening labor
market that likely seals the case for an interest rate increase
next month despite moderate wage growth.
Nonfarm payrolls surged by 211,000 jobs last month after a
paltry gain of 79,000 in March, the Labor Department said on
Friday. April's job growth, which was broad-based, surpassed
this year's monthly average of 185,000.
There were hefty increases in leisure and hospitality,
healthcare and social assistance as well as business and
professional services payrolls.
The drop of one-tenth of a percentage point in the jobless
rate took it to its lowest level since May 2007 and well below
the most recent Federal Reserve median forecast for full
employment.
"These developments should keep the Fed firmly on track to
hike rates again in June and should motivate a hawkish shift in
the interest rate forecasts they will release at that meeting,"
said Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
The hiring rebound supports the U.S. central bank's
contention that the pedestrian 0.7 percent annualized economic
growth pace in the first quarter was likely "transitory," and
its optimism that economic activity would expand at a "moderate"
pace.
The Fed on Wednesday kept its benchmark overnight interest
rate unchanged and said it expected labor market conditions
would "strengthen somewhat further." It raised rates by a
quarter of a percentage point in March and has forecast two more
increases this year.
Financial markets are pricing in a roughly 83 percent
probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase at the Fed's June
13-14 policy meeting, according to CME Group's FedWatch program.
Prices of benchmark U.S. Treasuries rose modestly on Friday,
while U.S. stocks closed higher, with the S&P 500 ending
at a record high close. The dollar fell marginally
against a basket of currencies as investors turned their
attention to the second round of France's presidential election
on Sunday.
WAGE GROWTH LAGS
The U.S. economy needs to create 75,000 to 100,000 jobs per
month to keep up with growth in the working-age population.
Republican President Donald Trump, who inherited a strong
job market from the Obama administration, has vowed to sharply
boost economic growth and further strengthen the labor market by
slashing taxes and cutting regulation.
Trump later hailed the numbers in a tweet: "Great jobs
report today - It is all beginning to work!"
In April, average hourly earnings rose 7 cents, or 0.3
percent. However, downward revisions to previous months lowered
the year-on-year increase to 2.5 percent, the smallest gain
since August 2016, from 2.6 percent in March.
But there are signs wage growth is accelerating as labor
market slack diminishes. A government report last week showed
private-sector wages recorded their biggest gain in 10 years in
the first quarter.
With the labor market expected to hit a level consistent
with full employment this year, payroll gains could slow amid
growing anecdotal evidence that firms are struggling to find
qualified workers. That could also boost wages.
"While there is still some labor market slack, it is
diminishing rapidly. This is likely to put upward pressure on
wages," said David Berson, chief economist at Nationwide
Insurance in Columbus, Ohio.
A broad measure of unemployment, which includes people who
want to work but have given up searching and those working
part-time because they cannot find full-time employment, dropped
three-tenths of a percentage point to 8.6 percent, the lowest
level since November 2007.
The employment-to-population ratio rose one-tenth of
percentage point to an eight-year high of 60.2 percent. This
measure has risen for four straight months.
The labor force participation rate, or the share of
working-age Americans who are employed or at least looking for a
job, fell to 62.9 percent from an 11-month high of 63 percent in
March. It has rebounded from a multi-decade low of 62.4 percent
in September 2015, and economists see limited room for further
improvement as the pool of discouraged workers shrinks.
Construction payrolls rose by 5,000 last month and
manufacturing payrolls increased by 6,000. Leisure and
hospitality payrolls jumped by 55,000 in April. Professional and
business services payrolls rose by 39,000. Healthcare and social
assistance employment increased by 36,800.
Retail payrolls gained 6,300 after two straight months of
declines. Retailers including J.C. Penney Co Inc, Macy's
Inc and Abercrombie & Fitch have announced
thousands of layoffs as they shift toward online sales and scale
back on brick-and-mortar operations.
Government payrolls jumped by 17,000 last month as an
increase in hiring by local governments offset a decline in
federal government employment.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao and Leslie
Adler)