WRAPUP 2-U.S. economy slowed less than expected in Q1; outlook cloudier

(Adds details from reports, analyst comments, updates markets)
* First-quarter GDP revised up to 1.2 percent
* Consumer spending raised slightly; inventories cut
* Core capital goods orders unchanged in April
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, May 26 The U.S. economy slowed less
than initially thought in the first quarter, but softening
business investment and moderate consumer spending are clouding
expectations of a sharp acceleration in the second quarter.
Gross domestic product increased at a 1.2 percent annual
rate instead of the 0.7 percent pace reported last month, the
Commerce Department said on Friday in its second GDP estimate
for the first three months of the year.
That was the worst performance in a year and followed a 2.1
percent growth rate in the fourth quarter.
"Economic indicators so far aren't entirely convincing on a
second-quarter bounce in activity and show a U.S. economy
struggling to surprise on the upside," said Scott Anderson,
chief economist at Bank of the West in San Francisco.
The first-quarter weakness is a blow to President Donald
Trump's ambitious goal to sharply boost economic growth.
During the 2016 presidential campaign Trump had vowed to
lift annual GDP growth to 4 percent, though administration
officials now see 3 percent as more realistic.
Trump has proposed a range of measures to spur faster
growth, including corporate and individual tax cuts. But
analysts are skeptical that fiscal stimulus, if it materializes,
will fire up the economy given weak productivity and labor
shortages in some areas.
"If the economy is going to grow at 3 percent for as long as
the eye can see, businesses better spend lots of money on
capital goods. That is not happening," said Joel Naroff, chief
economist at Naroff Economic Advisors in Holland, Pennsylvania.
The economy's sluggishness, however, is probably not a true
reflection of its health, as first-quarter GDP tends to
underperform because of difficulties with the calculation of
data that the government is working to resolve.
The government raised its initial estimate of consumer
spending growth for the first quarter, but said inventory
investment was far smaller than previously reported. The trade
deficit also was a bit smaller than estimated last month.
Economists had expected that GDP growth would be revised up
to a 0.9 percent rate. Despite the tepid growth, the Federal
Reserve is expected to raise interest rates next month.
The dollar was trading slightly higher against a
basket of currencies on Friday, while U.S. stocks were flat
after six straight days of gains. Prices for longer-dated U.S.
government bonds rose.
APRIL DATA DISAPPOINTING
Though the economy appears to have regained some speed early
in the second quarter, hopes of a sharp rebound have been
tempered by weak business spending, a modest increase in retail
sales last month, a widening of the goods trade deficit and
decreases in inventory investment.
In a second report on Friday, the Commerce Department said
non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely
watched proxy for business spending plans, were unchanged in
April for a second straight month.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods dipped 0.1
percent after rising 0.2 percent in March. Core capital goods
shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the
government's gross domestic product measurement.
Second-quarter GDP growth estimates range between a rate of
2.0 percent and 3.7 percent rate.
"It looks instead that many companies may be delaying their
equipment purchases for now to see if they get a better tax deal
later on down the road," said Chris Rupkey, chief economist at
MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The GDP report also showed an acceleration in business
spending equipment was not as fast as previously estimated.
Spending on equipment rose at a 7.2 percent rate in the first
quarter rather than the 9.1 percent reported last month.
Growth in consumer spending, which accounts for more than
two-thirds of U.S. economic activity, rose at a 0.6 percent rate
instead of the previously reported 0.3 percent pace. That was
still the slowest pace since the fourth quarter of 2009 and
followed the fourth quarter's robust 3.5 percent growth rate.
With consumer sentiment hovering at lofty levels, consumer
spending could pick up. But there are worries that surging
household debt could cut into spending as monthly repayments
squeeze paychecks.
Businesses accumulated inventories at a rate of $4.3 billion
in the last quarter, rather than the $10.3 billion reported last
month. Inventory investment increased at a $49.6 billion rate in
the October-December period.
Inventories subtracted 1.07 percentage point from GDP growth
instead of the previously estimated 0.93 percentage point.
The government also reported that corporate profits after
tax with inventory valuation and capital consumption adjustments
fell at an annual rate of 2.5 percent in the first quarter, hurt
by legal settlements, after rising at a 2.3 percent pace in the
previous three months.
Penalties imposed by the government on the U.S. subsidiaries
of Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank related
to the sale of mortgage-backed securities reduced financial
corporate profits by $5.6 billion in the first quarter.
In addition, a fine levied on the U.S. subsidiary of
Volkswagen related to violations of U.S.
environmental regulations cut $4.3 billion from non-financial
corporate profits.
