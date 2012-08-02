WRAPUP 2-US economic data underscores weakening activity

* Jobless claims rise 8,000 last week
* Four-week average of claims falls to 4-month low
* Planned layoffs fall again in July
* Factory orders fall 0.5 percent in June
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Aug 2 The number of Americans filing
new claims for jobless benefits rose last week and manufacturers
suffered an unexpected drop in orders in June, suggesting the
economy is struggling to break out of a soft patch.
The economy has lost momentum in recent months, hurt by
fears of higher taxes and sharp government spending cuts next
year and ongoing debt problems in Europe. Factory activity has
cooled and job growth has braked sharply.
"The data evidence has been disappointing on a lot of
fronts. There aren't too many bright spots," said Paul
Edelstein, an economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington,
Massachusetts.
The Federal Reserve on Wednesday signaled it was willing to
ease monetary policy further, noting that economic activity had
slowed in the first half of the year and unemployment remains
elevated. Many economists expect the Fed to launch a third round
of bond buying, also known as quantitative easing, in September.
A government report on Friday is expected to show that
employers added 100,000 new workers to their payrolls last
month, according to a Reuters survey, up from 80,000 in June.
That would be more than the average 75,000 per month job
growth in the second quarter, but far less than the average
monthly rise of 226,000 in the first three months of the year.
The claims data has no bearing on the July employment report
as it falls outside the survey period.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 8,000 to
a seasonally adjusted 365,000, the Labor Department said on
Thursday, less than economists' expectations for an increase to
370,000.
The smaller gain likely reflected seasonal distortions from
the temporary plant shutdowns by automakers for annual
retooling, which cause wide swings in claims data in July.
The model used by the government to smooth the numbers for
typical seasonal patterns has trouble anticipating the timing of
the temporary closures and in addition, some automakers kept
production lines running in July.
"We would prefer to take the July data with a grain of salt
and wait for a few more weeks to get a better sense of the
underlying trend in the number of new filers," said Guy Berger,
an economist at RBS in Stamford, Connecticut.
A Labor Department official said last week was the last
where the seasonal expectation was shaped by seasonal layoffs in
the auto manufacturing sector.
The four-week moving average for new claims, a better
measure of labor market trends, fell 2,750 to 365,500, the
lowest in four months.
FACTORIES LOSE STEAM
Underscoring the weakness in the economy, factory orders
fell 0.5 percent in June after rising by the same margin the
prior month as demand for a range of items such as motor
vehicles, machinery and computers sagged.
The rise was in line with economist forecasts. The Commerce
Department report was the latest sign of weakening activity in
the factory sector.
On Wednesday, the private Institute for Supply Management
said manufacturing activity contracted in July for the second
straight month.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data. Stocks
on Wall Street fell as European Central Bank President Mario
Draghi disappointed investors hoping for quick action to contain
the euro zone debt crisis.
U.S. Treasury debt prices rose and the dollar advanced
against a basket of currencies.
While a third report showed planned layoffs at U.S.
companies dropped for a second straight month in July, even as
job cuts in the financial sector persisted, analysts warned this
could be temporary given that layoffs typically slow during the
summer.
Employers announced 36,855 planned job cuts last month, down
1.9 percent from June, consultants Challenger, Gray & Christmas
said. So far this year, announced layoffs are up 2.5 percent
from the same period in 2011.
The financial sector cut 6,156 jobs in July, the largest
number since January.
"This may simply be the lull before the storm," said John
Challenger, chief executive of the company. "The situation in
Europe is far from being resolved and ongoing weakness here
could continue to take a toll on the financial sector."