WRAPUP 3-U.S. home resales rise, housing recovery inches along

* Home resales up 2.3 percent in July
* U.S. mortgage applications fall last week
* Existing homes inventory increases in July
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 U.S. home resales rose in
July, helped by low interest rates and increased hiring although
the data still pointed to a slow recovery in housing that will
provide only slight support for the economy.
Sales of previously owned homes rose 2.3 percent to an
annual rate of 4.47 million units, the National Association of
Realtors said on Wednesday. The level of sales was just below
analysts' expectations of a 4.52 million-unit rate.
The U.S. housing market, in a deep rut since the 2007-09
recession, has been a bright spot in the economy this year.
The NAR said home prices rose last month from a year earlier
and fewer homes were sold under distressed conditions - those
following foreclosures or in short sales.
"The housing sector has turned a corner, and demand will
continue to improve," said Michelle Girard, an economist at RBS
in Stamford, Connecticut. "The data also underscores the fact
that improvement will be gradual."
Many economists think residential construction will give a
small boost to the economy this year.
But home building plays a much smaller economic role than it
did before the recession, and a turn for the worse in the
broader economy could easily undo housing's fledgling recovery.
While interest rates are low, it is still hard for many people
to get a mortgage.
"The combination of a subdued outlook for U.S. economic
growth and tight mortgage credit conditions suggests that a
normalization in home sales remains some way off," said Ed
Stansfield, an economist at Capital Economics in London.
The pace of sales has rebounded since bottoming out in 2010,
but remains about 40 percent below its 2005 peak. Indeed, the
current sales pace is roughly in line with 1997 levels.
HOUSEHOLD DEBT STILL HIGH
With stubbornly high unemployment and a weaker global
economic picture, many economists think the Federal Reserve
could launch a new round of bond buying to help prop up the
economy as soon as next month.
Minutes from the central bank's July 31-Aug. 1 meeting,
released on Wednesday, showed the Fed is likely to deliver
another round of monetary stimulus "fairly soon" unless the
economy improves considerably.
The economy continues to be hindered by problems caused by
the housing bubble that began to unwind in 2006, helping to
trigger the deep recession.
Households are still heavily in debt, and many owe more on
their homes than they are worth, making those properties harder
to sell.
The number of existing homes on the market has fallen
sharply since last year, though inventory rose slightly in July
to 2.4 million homes. That was 1.3 percent higher than in June
but 23.8 percent below its year-ago level. At the current pace
of sales, the inventory would last 6.4 months.
Distressed home sales - which are often sold at deep
discounts - made up 24 percent of sales in July, down from 25
percent in June, the NAR said.
That could be helping to lift sale prices, said Daniel
Silver, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
The median price for a home resale was $187,300 in July -
9.4 percent higher than in the same month a year earlier.
Most economists expect U.S. economic growth will pick up a
bit in the second half of the year, barring potential problems
from abroad like a worsening in Europe's debt crisis.
U.S. stocks fell on Wednesday and U.S. government debt
yields declined as weak export data from Japan underscored the
headwinds facing the global economy.
A separate report showed applications for U.S. home
mortgages tumbled last week, with demand for refinancing drying
up as mortgage rates jumped to their highest level since late
June.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 7.4 percent in
the week ended Aug 17.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates jumped 10 basis points to
average 3.86 percent. Even with the increase, rates are still at
relatively cheap levels after falling to record lows in recent
months.