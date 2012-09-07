WRAPUP 7-U.S. job growth cools, posing challenge for Obama, Fed

* Nonfarm payrolls rise 96,000 in August, below expectations
* Unemployment rate falls to 8.1 percent from 8.3 percent
* Jobless rate drop due to Americans giving up job hunt
* Weak report bolsters case for Fed action, could hurt Obama
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Sept 7 U.S. jobs growth slowed
sharply in August, dealing a blow to President Barack Obama as
he seeks re-election and setting the stage for the Federal
Reserve to pump additional money into the sluggish economy next
week.
Nonfarm payrolls increased only 96,000 last month, the Labor
Department said o n F riday, well below what would normally be
needed to put a dent in the jobless rate. Payrolls had grown by
141,000 jobs in July.
While the unemployment rate dropped to 8.1 percent from 8.3
percent, it was only because many Americans gave up the hunt for
work. The survey of households from which the jobless rate is
derived actually showed a decline in employment for a second
straight month.
"The economy is crawling up the down escalator and today's
report can only give ammunition to the activist members of the
Fed board to loosen monetary policy further next week," said
Patrick O'Keefe, head of economic research at J.H. Cohn in
Roseland, New Jersey.
The lackluster report piled pressure on Obama ahead of the
November vote, with the health of the economy looming large.
While acknowledging the tepid pace of job growth, Obama laid
the blame for the labor market's woes on Congress, and
Republican lawmakers in particular.
"If Republicans are serious about being concerned about
joblessness, we could create a million new jobs right now if
Congress would pass the job plans I sent them a year ago," he
said at a campaign rally in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.
Republican presidential nominee Mitt Romney said Obama's
economic policies had failed.
"There's almost nothing the president's done in the last
three and a half, four years that gives the American people
confidence he knows what he's doing when it comes to jobs and
the economy," Romney told reporters in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa.
The weakness in the jobs market last month was virtually
across the board, with average hourly earnings slipping and
manufacturing -- the star of the recovery from the 2007-09
recession -- shedding jobs for the first time in nearly a year.
Prospects of more bond purchases by the Fed after its
meeting next Wednesday and Thursday lifted U.S. Treasury debt
prices and pushed the dollar to a near four-month low against
the euro. However, U.S. stocks held steady at four-year highs.
Economists polled by Reuters had expected payrolls to rise
125,000 last month, but some had pushed their forecasts higher
after upbeat private sector data on Thursday.
LOOKING FOR A SILVER LINING
Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke last week said the labor market's
stagnation was a "grave concern," a comment that raised
expectations for a further easing of monetary policy.
The economy has experienced three years of growth since the
2007-09 recession, but the expansion has been grudging and the
jobless rate has held above 8 percent for 43 straight months,
essentially all of Obama's term and the longest stretch since
the Great Depression. Economists say jobs growth in the range of
125,000 a month would normally be needed just to hold the
unemployment rate steady.
The jobless rate peaked at 10 percent in October 2009, but
progress reducing it stalled this year, threatening Obama's bid
for a second term. An online Reuters/Ipsos poll released on
Friday showed Obama had gained a slim lead over Romney, 46
percent to 44 percent, but the polling was conducted before the
latest jobs figures were released.
The lack of headway putting Americans back to work also has
put the question of further monetary stimulus on the table at
the Fed.
The Fed has held interest rates close to zero for nearly
four years and has pumped about $2.3 trillion into the economy
through two bouts of bond buying, or quantitative easing, to
drive borrowing costs lower and spur growth.
In addition, it has said it expects to hold rates near zero
at least through late-2014, a pledge that is also in play at
next week's meeting.
"We expect the Fed to extend its 'low-rates' guidance
through mid-2015, and to launch a third round of quantitative
easing worth $500-$600 billion," said Nigel Gault, chief U.S.
economist at IHS Global Insight in Lexington, Massachusetts.
"We don't think these measures will be very effective in
boosting growth, but for the Fed it's a question of trying to do
what it can."
A Reuters poll conducted after the data was released found
economists see a 60 percent chance of the central bank
announcing fresh bond purchases next week, up from 45 percent
just two weeks ago.
"STUCK IN THE MUD"
The weak tenor of the jobs report was underscored by
revisions to June and July data that showed 41,000 fewer jobs
created during those months than previously reported.
In addition, the labor force participation rate, or the
percentage of Americans who either have a job or are looking for
one, fell to 63.5 percent in August, the lowest in 31 years.
A total of 368,000 people gave up looking for work last
month, the household survey showed.
Since the beginning of the year, job growth has averaged
139,000 per month, compared with an average monthly gain of
153,000 in 2011. Last month's tepid gains left the economy 4.7
million jobs short of where it stood when the recession started.
"Today's numbers should check any enthusiasm that the
economy was gaining momentum toward the end of the summer.
Instead, the economy appears to remain stuck in the mud," said
Michael Feroli, an economist at JPMorgan in New York.
Economists say fears of the so-called U.S. fiscal cliff --
the $500 billion or so in expiring tax cuts and government
spending reductions set to take hold in 2013 -- and Europe's
long-running debt problems have made businesses cautious about
hiring in an already sluggish recovery.
Manufacturing payrolls fell 15,000, largely because of
declines in automobile assembly jobs. Factory jobs were inflated
in July because auto manufacturers kept plants running when they
would normally shut them for retooling.
There was little improvement in construction employment,
which added 1,000 jobs, even though home builders continued to
break ground on new projects at a fast clip. Temporary
employment, seen as a harbinger of future permanent hiring,
declined for the first time since March.
Retail jobs were one of the few bright spots, rebounding
after declining for two straight months.
While payrolls at utilities grew 8,800, that was a snap back
from a strike in July.
Government payrolls declined for a sixth straight month,
dragged down by state and local governments as they continue to
tighten belts to balance their budgets.
The average work week was steady at 34.4 hours in August.
Average hourly earnings fell one cent, which could weigh on
consumer spending and hurt overall economic growth. Earnings
have risen just 1.7 percent over the past 12 months.
"The recession in Europe, slower growth in Asia, government
spending cuts, and uncertainty over the presidential election
and future tax and spending policies will be drags through the
rest of this year," said Gus Faucher, a senior economist at PNC
Financial in Pittsburgh.