WRAPUP 4-Confidence of US homebuilders jumps as recovery deepens

* NAHB's homebuilder sentiment index above 50 for first time
in 7 yrs
* NY state manufacturing rises in June, details still weak
* Homebuilder shares rise as profit outlook brightens
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, June 17 Confidence among U.S.
homebuilders surged in June, staging its biggest gain since 2002
in one of the strongest signs yet that the U.S. housing recovery
is gaining traction.
A majority of U.S. homebuilders say conditions for new
construction are favorable, rather than poor, for the first time
since the housing crisis began seven years ago, according to a
closely watched index released on Monday.
Executives in the homebuilding industry say a steady rise in
home prices, tighter inventories of properties up for sale and a
slowing trend in foreclosures have helped the housing market
regain its stride over the past year.
Even so, the big jump in confidence registered this month by
the National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing
Market index was surprisingly robust.
Pete Flint, chief executive of online real-estate company
Trulia, said conditions were just right for confidence to
blossom, with supply of available homes still trailing a rising
tide of buying sentiment.
"We are in the early days of a real estate market recovery,"
he said. "The supply of homes for sale is still relatively
small because sellers are reluctant to list in a rising market.
They want to sell at the top."
The closely watched index jumped to 52 in June from 44 the
previous month, handily topping forecasts. The index has risen
23 points from a year earlier.
Readings above 50 mean more builders see market conditions
as favorable rather than poor. It was the first time the index
has climbed above that dividing line since April 2006. The
latest reading was also the highest since March of that year.
And there's good reason for further bullishness, said Stan
Humphries, chief economist from Zillow, an online real estate
company, because annualized new home sales aren't even back to
their historical average.
"At this point, I suspect many of the constraints preventing
builders from building faster are logistical and land-related
versus concerns about future demand," he said.
FOCUS ON FED
Flagging a more robust outlook for profits, the
stronger-than-expected data buoyed homebuilder shares. The PHLX
Housing Index closed 1.6 percent higher. Shares of Toll
Brothers Inc, one of the largest U.S. homebuilders, and
PulteGroup Inc gained more than 2 percent, while Lennar
Corp rose 0.7 percent.
While the data helped homebuilder shares, investors were
mostly focused on whether the Federal Reserve would reinforce
its commitment to supporting the economic recovery at its
meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday. The market wants clues from
the Fed on when it would start cutting back on its $85 billion
in bond purchases every month.
Those purchases have stimulated the economy and kept
mortgage rates near record lows in recent years. While a recent
spike in market rates has raised concerns about the headwinds
that might pose to the recovery, home loans remain cheap by
historical standards, a trend that bodes well for the market.
But some homebuilders expressed some concern that the
housing recovery could falter in the months ahead, especially
with interest rates likely to keep rising.
"If interest rates climb, prices start getting high again,
the market falls; it's obvious what's going to happen," said
Alan Wolff, owner of A.D. Wolff and Associates Inc, a custom
homebuilder based in Golden, Colorado. "It was a perfect storm
for the recovery."
Builders could also encounter an additional hurdle if more
homeowners and lenders that are holding inventories of
foreclosed homes decide to put their properties up for sale.
"The one concern for homebuilders is if other existing home
sellers and distressed sellers also decide that it's a good time
to sell, giving the builders more competition," said Daren
Blomquist, a vice president at RealtyTrac, a real-estate
research firm, referring to the index's June surge.
MANUFACTURING REPORT
In a separate report, the New York Fed's "Empire State"
general business conditions index came in stronger than expected
on Monday.
The index rose to a reading of 7.84 from minus 1.43 in May,
topping expectations for zero. A reading above zero indicates
expansion.
Even so, weakness in new orders and employment fell to their
lowest in five months, indicating activity in the New York state
manufacturing sector remained sluggish.
"Sentiment may be improving but actual output isn't
improving," said Michelle Meyer, senior economist at Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in New York.
"This report suggests manufacturing activity is sluggish and
that we are seeing that in the U.S. and the rest of the world."
While the housing recovery has been gaining traction,
manufacturing activity has softened, hurt by belt-tightening in
Washington and weaker demand overseas.
"Anything on the production side of the economy, including
manufacturing, is falling back on the fundamentals. Right now
the fundamentals, especially for the global picture, are still
fairly soft," said Sam Bullard, senior economist at Wells Fargo
in Charlotte, North Carolina.