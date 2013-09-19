WRAPUP 3-U.S. economy shows signs of shrugging off higher interest rates

* August existing home sales highest since 2007
* Factory activity humming in mid-Atlantic region
* U.S. jobless claims rise 15,000 in latest week
* Claims data still distorted by processing snafu
By Jason Lange
WASHINGTON, Sept 19 U.S. home resales surged in
August to a 6-1/2-year high and factories grew busier in the
Mid-Atlantic region this month, signs that rising borrowing
costs are weighing only modestly on the economy.
The data released on Thursday could make the Federal Reserve
more willing to reduce a bond-buying stimulus program. The Fed
had flagged concerns over a sharp increase in interest rates
when it shocked investors on Wednesday by keeping the program at
full throttle.
Last month, sales of existing homes grew 1.7 percent, the
National Association of Realtors said. That took sales to an
annual rate of 5.48 million units, the highest level since early
2007 when a housing bubble was deflating and the economy was
sliding toward its deepest recession in decades.
The report confounded analysts who had expected higher
interest rates would lead to a decline in resales. Mortgage
rates have risen more than a percentage point since Fed Chairman
Ben Bernanke hinted in May that the central bank could begin
reducing monthly bond purchases soon.
"Overall, these reports point to a sustained pick-up in
economic growth momentum," said Millan Mulraine, an economist at
TD Securities in New York.
The manufacturing sector also is showing signs of brisk
growth. Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
increased by the most in more than two years in September and
firms' optimism about the future hit a 10-year high, according
to a survey conducted by the Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank.
In yet another indication the economy is shrugging off
higher borrowing costs, an index of U.S. leading indicators
advanced by a greater-than-expected 0.7 percent in August.
"The economy is grinding its way higher," said Mark Lehmann,
president of JMP Securities in San Francisco.
OKAY ... FOR NOW
Many economists, however, feel it is just a matter of time
before the spike in mortgage rates hits the housing market
harder.
"The strong levels of existing home sales in July and August
are likely a result of homebuyers locking in mortgage rates due
to uncertainty about the future trajectory of rates," economists
at Nomura said in a note to clients.
Already, new home construction has looked wobbly. Citing
lower demand for mortgage refinancing due to higher interest
rates, Wells Fargo said on Thursday it was laying off 1,800
workers in its home loan business.
A separate report from the Labor Department showed the
number of initial claims for state unemployment benefits last
week held near its lowest levels since before the last recession
began in December 2007.
Claims data, however, have been thrown into disarray since
an update to government computer systems in California, the
nation's most populous state, and Nevada created a backlog in
the processing of new claims two weeks ago.
A Labor Department analyst said the two states still
appeared to be working through the backlog, making it hard to
get a clear read on the health of the labor market.
The day's data appeared to have little impact on Wall Street
sentiment. U.S. stock prices were down slightly, while
yields on government bonds edged up.
A separate report highlighted how much an increase in
American exports is helping the global economy achieve a more
healthy balance of trade and money flows.
Higher U.S. exports narrowed the country's current account
deficit in the second quarter to its lowest in four years, the
Commerce Department said.
The current account deficit, a broad measure of the flow of
goods, services and money across national borders, dropped to
$98.9 billion in the April-June period from a revised $104.9
billion in the prior period.
The second-quarter level was the lowest since 2009. The gap
was equivalent to 2.4 percent of national economic output, the
smallest ratio since 1998.