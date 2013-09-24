WRAPUP 1-U.S. home prices up, but slip in confidence could be a concern

NEW YORK, Sept 24 U.S. home prices gained in
July even as a dip in consumer confidence this month underscored
the potential for higher interest rates and a sluggish economy
to dent a housing market recovery.
The S&P/Case Shiller composite index of 20 metropolitan
areas rose 0.6 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis, a little
slower than the 0.8 percent gain economists in a Reuters poll
had expected.
Year-over-year, home prices in all 20 cities have gained,
with Las Vegas surging 27.5 percent.
Despite the gains, analysts noted that home prices remained
off their pre-crisis era peaks.
"Home prices still have a long way to go before home prices
are back to levels that predated the collapse of the housing
market," wrote Thomas Simons, a money market economist at
Jefferies, in a note to clients.
Data from the U.S. Federal Housing Finance Agency showed
U.S. home prices rose 1 percent in July from June.
Economists are worried that a jump in interest rates will
put off homebuyers. The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury
has surged more than 100 basis points since May,
when Federal Reserve policymakers began hinting at an exit from
crisis-era measures to prop up the world's biggest economy.
But last week the U.S. central bank surprised markets by
keeping its $85 billion of buying in Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities in place, pointing to worries about
the economy, including employment.
The still-sluggish economy could weigh on consumers as well.
Consumer confidence slipped in September, according to a
private sector report. The Conference Board, an industry group,
said its index of consumer attitudes fell to 79.7 from a revised
81.8 in August, compared to economists' expectations for 79.9.
"Consumer confidence decreased in September as concerns
about the short-term outlook for both jobs and earnings
resurfaced, while expectations for future business conditions
were little changed," said Lynn Franco, director of economic
indicators at the Conference Board, in a statement.
"While overall economic conditions appear to have moderately
improved, consumers are uncertain that the momentum can be
sustained in the months ahead."