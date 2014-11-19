WRAPUP 2-Gradual U.S. housing recovery on track as single-family starts rise

(Adds details, analyst comments, company share moves)
* Single family starts rise 4.2 percent to 11-month high
* Overall housing permits highest since June 2008
* Report points to steadily improving housing market
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Nov 19 Starts for U.S. single-family
homes rose for a second straight month in October and building
permits neared a 6-1/2-year high, suggesting the housing market
was still on a recovery path.
The Commerce Department said on Wednesday groundbreaking for
single-family homes, which account for more than two-thirds of
the market, increased 4.2 percent to a seasonally adjusted
696,000-unit annual pace, the highest since last November.
At the same time, permits for single- and multi-family
housing jumped 4.8 percent to a 1.08 million-unit pace, the
highest since June 2008. It also was the second straight monthly
gain.
"Housing activity continues to recover, although the pace of
the recovery remains slower than in the previous couple of
years, owing to the decline in housing affordability," said
Blerina Uruci, an economist at Barclays in New York.
A 15.4 percent plunge in starts for the volatile
multi-family homes portion of the market, however, caused
overall groundbreaking to fall 2.8 percent to a 1.009
million-unit pace.
Housing remains constrained by sluggish wage growth and
still-stringent lending practices, but the housing starts data
bolstered views that home building would contribute to economic
growth this quarter after being neutral in the third quarter.
With the labor market gradually tightening, wages should
accelerate and support further housing gains. Declining mortgage
rates, which have seen the fixed 30-year rate hit a 17-month
low, should also provide a boost.
A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association
showed applications for loans to purchase homes surged last week
as low rates lured potential buyers.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors awaited the minutes of the Federal Reserve's Oct.
28-29 policy meeting.
The housing market index was down 0.39 percent, with
shares in D.R. Horton Inc, the largest U.S. homebuilder,
largely unchanged. Last week, the company reported
better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a jump in orders.
But shares in Lowe's Cos Inc rose more than 6
percent after the No. 2 U.S. home improvement products retailer
raised its full-year profit and sales forecast.
Last month, permits for single-family homes rose 1.4
percent, while multi-family housing permits surged 10 percent.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)