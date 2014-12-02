WRAPUP 2-Solid construction, auto sales data boost U.S. growth picture

(Updates with final auto sales figures)
* Construction spending rises 1.1 percent in October
* September outlays point to upward revision to Q3 growth
* November auto sales pace exceeds expectations
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Dec 2 U.S. construction spending
recorded its largest gain in five months in October, easing
concerns of a sharp slowdown in fourth-quarter economic growth.
The growth outlook also got a boost from strong automobile
sales in November.
"The economy is on firmer ground than people think, it
remains a beacon of light in a world where growth in many
countries remains subpar," said Chris Rupkey, chief financial
economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
Construction spending rose 1.1 percent, the biggest advance
since May, the Commerce Department said on Tuesday.
September's construction outlays were revised up to show
only a 0.1 percent drop instead of the previously reported 0.4
percent fall. Economists said that suggested the gross domestic
product estimate for the third quarter could be raised by 0.2
percentage point to a 4.1 percent annual rate.
The government will publish revisions to third-quarter GDP
growth data later this month. Spending on residential and
nonresidential structures such as factories and power stations
previously was reported to have made no contribution to growth.
GROWTH ESTIMATES RAISED
"We see third-quarter GDP growth being revised up, with most
of the upside in business investment in structures," said Ted
Wieseman, an economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
Economists, who had expected construction spending to rise
only 0.6 percent in October, also raised their fourth-quarter
growth estimates, which now range between a 1.7 percent and 3.0
percent rate.
Separately, auto sales raced to an annual rate of about
17.1 million units in November, the best pace for that month
since 2003 and well ahead of analysts' estimates for a rise to a
rate of 16.7 million units.
General Motors Co, Chrysler Group, Toyota
Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co all reported
year-to-year sales gains in November, while Ford Motor Co
and Nissan Motor Co Ltd had modest declines.
The upbeat construction and auto sales data indicate some
momentum in the economy after weak durable goods orders data
last week stoked fears of a sharp moderation in the pace of
fourth-quarter growth.
In October, private construction spending increased 0.6
percent, with outlays on residential projects posting their
biggest rise since December of last year.
Residential spending was boosted by increases in both single
and multi-family homes as well as renovations.
Spending on public construction projects increased 2.3
percent in October as federal government outlays recorded their
largest gain in eight years. State and local government
investment snapped two straight months of declines.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Additional reporting by Ben
Klayman and Bernie Woodall in Detroit; Editing by Paul Simao)