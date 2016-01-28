WRAPUP 2-Lower oil prices squeezing U.S. manufacturing sector

(Adds details from reports, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Durable goods orders tumble 5.1 percent in December
* Core capital goods orders decline 4.3 percent
* Weekly jobless claims fall 16,000, unwind recent increases
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Jan 28 New orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods in December recorded their biggest drop
in 16 months as lower oil prices and a strong dollar pressured
factories, the latest indication that economic growth braked
sharply at the end of 2015.
Despite the slowdown in growth, which was acknowledged by
the Federal Reserve on Wednesday, the labor market remains on
solid ground. First-time filings for jobless benefits retreated
from a six-month high last week, other data showed on Thursday.
Economists have expressed worries that the energy sector
slump and drag from a strong dollar are spilling over to other
parts of the economy, which would lead to continued weakness in
early 2016.
"U.S. companies are cutting investment sharply, and the key
worry is that it seems to be spreading beyond the oil sector and
in the meantime consumers are missing in action, not able to
offset the huge drag from the energy sector," said Thomas
Costerg, a U.S. economist at Standard Chartered Bank in New
York.
The Commerce Department said durable goods orders plunged
5.1 percent last month, the biggest drop since August 2014,
after slipping 0.5 percent in November. The decline was
generally broad-based, with orders for transportation equipment
plunging 12.4 percent and bookings for non-defense aircraft
plummeting 29.4 percent.
The drop in aircraft orders is surprising as Boeing
received orders for 223 aircraft in December, up from 89 planes
the prior month, according to information posted on its website.
Economists had forecast durable goods orders falling only
0.6 percent last month.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 4.3
percent in December, the largest drop in 10 months. These
so-called core capital goods orders fell 1.1 percent in
November.
The decline in orders for both durable and capital goods
adds to weak data on retail sales, industrial production,
exports and business inventories, suggesting the economy slowed
sharply in the fourth quarter.
Apart from the buoyant dollar and spending cuts by energy
firms bruised by the slump in oil prices, the economy has been
blindsided by anemic demand overseas and business efforts to
trim an inventory overhang. The growth outlook has been dimmed
by the recent stock market selloff.
According to a Reuters survey of economists, the government
is expected to report on Friday that fourth-quarter gross
domestic product increased at a 0.8 percent annual rate after
notching a 2 percent pace in the third quarter. There is,
however, a risk that output contracted in the fourth quarter.
The U.S. dollar extended losses against the euro
after the data and was down against a basket of currencies.
Stocks were largely flat as were prices for U.S. government
debt.
DOUR REPORT
The Fed said on Wednesday "economic growth slowed late last
year" and noted that business fixed investment has been
increasing at a "moderate" pace in recent months.
The U.S. central bank left its benchmark overnight interest
rate unchanged and said it was "closely monitoring global
economic and financial developments" to assess their impact on
the U.S. labor market and inflation.
Economists said the dour durable goods orders report could
heighten the Fed's concerns about the impact of global headwinds
and the fallout from the dollar, which has gained 11
percent against the currencies of the United States' main
trading partners since last January.
"While some of this slowdown is likely to be reversed in
coming quarters, it will continue to argue for caution at the
Fed about whether the economy can handle a further tightening in
monetary policy in the near term," said Millan Mulraine, deputy
chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The Fed raised rates in December for the first time in
nearly a decade.
Weak oil prices have eroded the profits of energy companies,
forcing oilfield service firms like Schlumberger and
Halliburton to cut capital spending budgets.
Oil prices have dropped more than 60 percent since mid-2014.
Pointing to weak business spending in the fourth quarter,
shipments of core capital goods - used to calculate equipment
spending in the GDP report - fell for a third straight month in
December. Unfilled core capital goods orders declined 1.0
percent, the biggest drop in nearly six years.
In a second report, the Labor Department said initial claims
for state unemployment benefits fell 16,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 278,000 during the week ended Jan. 23. The drop almost
reversed the prior two weeks' increases.
It was the 47th straight week that claims remained below the
300,000 mark, which is associated with strong labor market
conditions. That is the longest stretch since the early 1970s.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Paul Simao)