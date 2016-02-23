WRAPUP 2-U.S. housing strong; weak consumer confidence clouds outlook

(Adds details, analyst comments, updates markets)
* Existing home sales rise 0.4 percent in January
* S&P/Case Shiller house price index up 5.7 in December
* Consumer confidence falls in February
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Feb 23 U.S. home resales
unexpectedly rose in January, reaching a six-month high, in the
latest sign that the economy remains on firmer ground despite
slowing global growth and tightening financial market
conditions.
The housing market strength was echoed by other data on
Tuesday showing a solid rise in house prices in the year to
December. But the economic outlook was tempered by a fall in
consumer confidence this month amid a stock market rout.
"The housing recovery continues, but the sharp drop in
consumer confidence could be a sign that consumers are becoming
anxious about their economic plight as the fallout from global
growth concerns filters through to Main Street," said Millan
Mulraine, deputy chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The National Association of Realtors said existing home
sales increased 0.4 percent to an annual rate of 5.47 million
units, the highest level since July. January's sales pace was
also the second highest since 2007.
Sales rose strongly in the U.S. Northeast, despite a massive
snowstorm in late January, and were also up in the Midwest. They
were unchanged in the South and fell 4.1 percent in the West,
likely reflecting tight inventories and hefty home price gains.
Economists had forecast home resales decreasing 2.9 percent
to a pace of 5.32 million units last month. Existing home sales
were up 11 percent from a year ago, the largest year-on-year
gain since July 2013.
A separate report showed the S&P/Case Shiller composite
index of 20 metropolitan areas rose 5.7 percent in December on a
year-over-year basis, with some of the biggest gains coming from
cities in the West. Prices rose 0.8 percent in December from
November on a seasonally adjusted basis.
"These are solid growth numbers that continue to tell a
story of a very healthy market coming into the important spring
season. Not too hot, not too cold, just right," said Stephen
Phillips, president at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in
Irvine, California.
The housing reports added to retail sales, industrial
production and employment data in suggesting the economy
regained some momentum after slowing to a crawl in the fourth
quarter.
Economists raised their first-quarter gross domestic product
estimates by at least one-tenth of a percentage point to as high
as a 2.4 percent annual pace after the existing home sales data.
The economy grew at a 0.7 percent rate in the fourth quarter.
CONFIDENCE EBBS
Worries of a recession and relentless declines in oil prices
triggered the recent wave of selling on global equity markets,
causing financial market conditions to tighten.
The sell-off hurt consumer sentiment this month, a third
report showed. The Conference Board said its consumer confidence
index fell to a six-month low of 92.2 from a reading of 97.8 in
January.
Households' short-term outlook grew more pessimistic this
month, with consumers apprehensive about business conditions,
their personal financial situation and, to a lesser degree,
labor market prospects, the Conference Board said.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the mixed data
as investors focused on renewed weakness in oil prices. Stocks
on Wall Street fell, but shares in Toll Brothers Inc,
the largest U.S. luxury homebuilder, jumped 3.6 percent after it
reported a surge in quarterly revenue.
The dollar was largely unchanged against a basket of
currencies, while prices for U.S. Treasury debt were trading
higher.
Housing continues to be supported by a tightening labor
market, which is starting to push up wage growth, boosting
household formation. First-time buyers accounted for 32 percent
of existing home sales in January, an increase from 28 percent
in the same month last year.
Though residential construction only accounts for a small
share of GDP, housing has a broader reach in the economy, which
should help to sustain growth.
But a lack of properties available for sale remains a
challenge. The number of unsold homes on the market rose 3.4
percent to 1.82 million units in January from December, but was
down 2.2 percent from a year ago.
At January's sales pace, it would take 4.0 months to clear
the stock of houses on the market, up from 3.9 months in
December, but down from 4.5 months in January 2015.
A six-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance between
supply and demand.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani, Additional reporting by Chuck
Mikolajczak in New York; Editing by Paul Simao)