WRAPUP 1-U.S. employment gains seen accelerating in February

* Nonfarm payrolls forecast increasing 190,000 in February
* Unemployment rate seen hold steady at 4.9 percent
* Average hourly earnings expected to rise 0.2 percent
* Employment report expected to reinforce economy's strength
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. employers likely
stepped up hiring in February, in a sign of labor market
strength that could further ease fears the economy is heading
into recession and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise
interest rates this year.
Nonfarm payrolls probably increased by 190,000 jobs last
month in the U.S. Labor Department's report due on Friday, with
the unemployment rate holding at an eight-year low of 4.9
percent, according to a Reuters survey of economists.
The labor market gained 151,000 jobs in January, after the
warmest temperatures in years boosted hiring in
weather-sensitive sectors like construction, helping payrolls to
rise by an average 279,000 jobs per month in the fourth quarter
last year.
"The employment data should reinforce that the recession
debate is premature and overdone, and could strengthen the case
for the Fed not waiting too long," said Ryan Sweet, senior
economist at Moody's Analytics in Westchester, Pennsylvania.
Fears of a recession in the wake of poor economic reports in
December and slowing growth in China sparked a global stock
market rout at the start of the year, causing financial market
conditions to tighten.
Financial markets have priced out bets of an interest rate
rise at the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting and the
probabilities for rate increases for the rest of the year remain
rather small.
Significant data such as consumer and business spending
improved strongly in January though, leading to predictions that
economic growth in the first quarter could rise by at least a
2.5 percent at an annualized rate. The economy grew at a 1.0
percent pace in the fourth quarter of 2105.
Economists say the improved growth outlook, together with
signs of inflation creeping up, could prompt the U.S. central
bank to lift borrowing costs in June. The Fed raised its key
overnight interest rate in December for the first time in nearly
a decade.
SLOWER WAGE GROWTH
There is a risk, however, that payroll gains could come in
below expectations after a survey on Thursday showed employment
in the services sector fell in February for the first time in
two years.
Still, economists say any below-forecast number should not
be interpreted as a sign of labor market weakness as companies
are struggling to find qualified workers to fill open positions.
"Despite the weaker services survey, we still expect solid
payroll gains in February. However, we should not be too
surprised about a slowdown as the labor market approaches full
employment," said chief U.S. economist at UniCredit Research in
New York.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the economy needs to create
just under 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with growth in the
working age population. The labor force participation rate, or
the share of working-age Americans who are employed or at least
looking for a job, is near four-decade lows.
While wage growth is expected to have moderated in February,
economist say it would be largely payback for January's jump,
which was driven by a calendar quirk. Wage growth is seen
accelerating as the labor market settles into full employment.
Average hourly earnings are forecast increasing 0.2 percent
after surging 0.5 percent in January.
In February, employment gains were likely concentrated in
the services sector, with mining probably losing more jobs and
manufacturing reversing some of January's surprise increase.
Mining payrolls have declined by 146,000 jobs since peaking
in September 2014, with three-quarters of the losses in support
activities. More losses are likely after oilfield services
provider Halliburton Co said last month it would cut a
further 5,000 jobs because of a prolonged slump in oil prices.
A rebound is expected in private education jobs after a
record 39,000 plunge in January.
"There are large seasonal swings in that component caused by
winter holidays at private universities that probably weren't
adjusted for properly in January. There weren't actually mass
firings of college professors that we're aware of," said Ted
Wieseman, an economist at Morgan Stanley in New York.
A further moderation is expected in construction employment
after the hefty weather-driven gains in the fourth quarter.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; editing by Clive McKeef)