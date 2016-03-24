WRAPUP 2-U.S. manufacturing still weak; labor market flexes muscle

(Adds analyst comments, updates markets)
* Durable goods orders drop 2.8 percent in February
* Core capital goods orders fall 1.8 percent
* Jobless claims up 6,000; revisions show strong job market
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods fell in February as the sector continued
to struggle with the lingering effects of a robust dollar and
lower oil prices.
While other data on Thursday showed an increase in the
number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits last week,
revisions to the prior weeks' figures showed the labor market
was much stronger than previously thought.
The resilience of the labor market has helped calm fears the
economy was heading into a recession, and the combination of
tightening labor market conditions and firming inflation likely
keeps the Federal Reserve on course to steadily raise interest
rates this year.
"The economy continues to hold its own despite a slowdown in
many other countries around the world. The Fed can continue with
its policy of gradual rate hikes," said Chris Rupkey, chief
economist at MUFG Union Bank in New York.
The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods, items
ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or
more, declined 2.8 percent last month after increasing 4.2
percent in January. Durable goods orders have decreased in three
of the last four months.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, fell 1.8
percent after advancing by a downwardly revised 3.1 percent in
January. These so-called core capital goods orders were
previously reported to have increased 3.4 percent in January.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast durable goods
orders falling 2.9 percent last month and orders for core
capital goods slipping 0.1 percent.
U.S. stocks fell on the data and weaker oil prices. The
dollar rose against a basket of currencies after St. Louis Fed
President James Bullard said another U.S. interest rate "may not
be far off." Prices for U.S. Treasuries were mixed.
The U.S. central bank increased its short-term interest rate
in December for the first time in nearly a decade.
SOLID LABOR MARKET
In a separate report, the Labor Department said initial
claims for state unemployment benefits rose 6,000 to a
seasonally adjusted 265,000 for the week ended March 19.
The government also revised data going back to 2011, which
showed claims generally trending lower than previously reported.
Claims for the week ended March 5 were the lowest since November
1973. The low level of claims has economists anticipating
another month of strong job gains in March after nonfarm
payrolls increased by 242,000 in February.
"The U.S. jobs market remains solid. With a tighter jobs
market, more people are looking for work and employers are
raising wages, both good news for consumer spending and the
overall economy in 2016," said Gus Faucher, deputy chief
economist at PNC Financial Services in Pittsburgh.
Strong domestic demand is helping to offset some of the drag
on manufacturing from weak global consumption. Despite
February's drop in durable goods orders, there are signs the
downward spiral in manufacturing is drawing to an end.
Several reports in recent days have shown a pick-up in
regional factory activity in March, leading to optimism that a
broader manufacturing survey will show the sector expanded this
month for the first time since September.
"We are putting a low weight on this (durable goods
orders)report in judging the short-term state of manufacturing
activity," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in
New York.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy, has been hammered by the buoyant dollar, weak global
demand and capital spending cuts by oilfield service firms like
Schlumberger and Halliburton.
Efforts by businesses to sell unwanted inventory have also
meant fewer orders placed, adding to pressure on factories. But
the dollar's gains versus the currencies of the United States'
main trading partners have slowed since the start of the
year and the oil price slide has become less pronounced.
The drop in durable goods orders last month was broad-based.
Shipments of core capital goods - used to calculate equipment
spending in the gross domestic product report - fell 1.1 percent
last month after sliding 1.3 percent in January.
The February shipments drop led economists to cut their
first-quarter GDP growth estimates by as much as four-tenths of
a percentage point to as low as a 1.4 percent annualized rate.
The economy grew at a 1.0 percent rate in the fourth
quarter, according to data released last month. The Commerce
Department is due on Friday to release its final fourth-quarter
GDP estimate.
"GDP growth will not be getting much help from business
spending in the near future," said Tim Quinlan, a senior
economist at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North
Carolina.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)