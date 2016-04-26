WRAPUP 2-Weak U.S. factory, consumer confidence data cloud growth outlook

(Adds consumer confidence, housing data, analyst comments)
* Durable goods orders increase 0.8 percent in March
* Core capital goods orders unchanged, shipments up
* Consumer confidence dips in April
* House prices up 5.4 percent in February from year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, April 26 Orders for long-lasting
U.S. manufactured goods rebounded far less than expected in
March as demand for automobiles, computers and electrical goods
slumped, suggesting the downturn in the factory sector was far
from over.
Tuesday's report from the Commerce Department also implied
that business spending and economic growth were weak in the
first quarter. Prospects for the second quarter darkened after
another report showed an ebb in consumer confidence in April.
The data came as Federal Reserve officials started a two-day
policy meeting. The U.S. central bank is expected to leave its
benchmark overnight interest rate unchanged on Wednesday. The
Fed raised rates in December for the first time in nearly a
decade.
"These disappointing reports will likely add to the caution
at the Fed. Given the weak performance in these two key segments
of the economy, we expect the rebound in growth momentum in the
second quarter to be quite weak," said Millan Mulraine, deputy
chief economist at TD Securities in New York.
The Commerce Department said orders for durable goods, items
ranging from toasters to aircraft meant to last three years or
more, increased 0.8 percent last month after declining 3.1
percent in February.
Non-defense capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a
closely watched proxy for business spending plans, were
unchanged after a downwardly revised 2.7 percent decrease in the
prior month. These so-called core capital goods orders were
previously reported to have decreased 2.5 percent in February.
Economists had forecast durable goods orders advancing 1.8
percent last month and core capital goods increasing 0.8
percent. Shipments of core capital goods - used to calculate
equipment spending in the gross domestic product report - rose
0.3 percent after slumping 1.8 percent in February.
Manufacturing, which accounts for 12 percent of the U.S.
economy, is struggling with the lingering effects of the
dollar's past surge and sluggish overseas demand.
Factories also have been hurt by deep spending cuts on
capital projects by oilfield service firms like Schlumberger
and Halliburton as well as efforts by businesses
to sell a stockpile of unwanted inventory.
These drags have rippled through the economy, undercutting
export growth, business investment and profits.
WEAK FIRST QUARTER
The durable goods report added to recent reports on retail
sales, trade and industrial production in suggesting economic
growth slowed further in the first quarter. The economy grew at
an anemic 1.4 percent annualized rate in the fourth quarter.
First-quarter GDP growth estimates are as low as a 0.3
percent rate. The government will publish its advance
first-quarter GDP growth estimate on Thursday.
A second report on Tuesday from the Conference Board showed
its consumer confidence index fell 1.9 points to a reading of
94.2 in April. Consumers were a bit pessimistic on the economy's
short-term prospects, implying they did not expect a pick-up in
activity.
Households' views of the labor market were mixed this month.
The share of consumers who believed jobs were "plentiful"
slipped, while those who said employment was "hard to get" fell.
The dollar fell against a basket of currencies.
Prices for U.S. government debt were trading lower, while stocks
on Wall Street were mixed.
Labor market strength has helped support the housing market,
despite distress in the industrial sector. A third report on
Tuesday showed house prices increased a solid 5.4 percent in
February from a year ago.
While most manufacturing surveys have painted a fairly
upbeat picture of the sector in recent months as a dollar rally
fizzled, so-called hard data such as industrial production and
factory orders have remained depressed.
There had been hope that manufacturing was regaining its
footing as the dollar weakened, oil prices stabilized and the
inventory drawdown drew to close.
The dollar is down 2.7 percent against the currencies of the
United States' main trading partners so far this year, after
gaining 20 percent between June 2014 and December 2015.
"Although this month's flattening in core capital goods
orders suggests we may have reached a bottom, the overall tone
of the report suggests we are not yet seeing a reacceleration in
the sector," said Jesse Edgerton, an economist at JPMorgan in
New York.
The rise in durable goods orders last month was led by a
65.7 percent jump in defense aircraft orders, which lifted
bookings for transportation equipment 2.9 percent. There were
also increases in orders for primary metals and machinery.
But orders for civilian aircraft, computers and electronic
products fell as did those for electrical equipment, appliances
and components. With demand for autos softening in recent months
after sales hit a record high in 2015, orders for motor vehicles
and parts tumbled in March.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)