OFFICIAL CORRECTION-WRAPUP 2-Tight supply, higher prices weigh on U.S. home sales

(Public relations firm corrects Blefari's title to chief
executive officer from president in paragraph 4)
* Existing home sales fall 3.7 percent in February
* Housing inventory drops 6.4 percent from year ago
* Median house price rises 7.7 percent from year ago
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 22 U.S. home resales fell more
than expected in February amid a persistent shortage of houses
on the market that is pushing up prices and sidelining
prospective buyers.
The National Association of Realtors said on Wednesday
existing home sales declined 3.7 percent to a seasonally
adjusted annual rate of 5.48 million units last month after
hitting a 10-year high in January.
Sales were up 5.4 percent from February 2016, underscoring
the sustainability of the housing market recovery despite the
supply constraints. The median house price surged 7.7 percent
from a year ago to $228,400 in February. That marked the 60th
consecutive month of year-on-year price gains.
"There is a small supply of homes for sale and great demand
for them, and that's driving prices higher in many markets. We
believe the strong appetite for homes will continue, people just
need more homes to choose from," said Gino Blefari, chief
executive officer at Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices in Orange
County, California.
Economists had forecast sales decreasing 2.0 percent last
month. In February, houses typically stayed on the market for 45
days, down from 59 days a year ago. Despite February's sales
drop, the housing market was on track to again contribute to
economic growth in the first quarter through increases in
homebuilding and broker commissions.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data as
investors focused instead on potential delays to President
Donald Trump's economic agenda, including his pledge to cut
taxes.
The PHLX housing index fell 0.5 percent. U.S. stock
indexes were mostly weaker while prices for U.S. government
bonds rose. The dollar fell against a basket of
currencies.
Economists said there were few signs sales had been
significantly affected by rising mortgage rates. Although annual
wage growth has stubbornly remained below 3 percent, economists
expect an acceleration as the job market, which is near full
employment, tightens further.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate is hovering at 4.30 percent.
The Federal Reserve last week raised its benchmark overnight
interest rate by 25 basis points to a range of 0.75 percent to
1.00 percent. The U.S. central bank has forecast two more rate
hikes for 2017.
LAND, LABOR SHORTAGES
A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association on
Wednesday showed applications for loans to purchase homes fell
2.7 percent last week from near a four-month peak.
"Despite supply constraints, we see a resilient labor market
and solid real income gains as likely to support a decent pace
of home sales ahead, although given the backup in rates we may
experience some pullback in the near term," said Kevin Cummins,
a senior economist at Natwest Markets in Stamford, Connecticut.
Last month, sales fell in the Northeast, West and Midwest
regions, but rose in the South. Though the number of homes on
the market increased 4.2 percent to 1.75 million units last
month, housing inventory remained near the all-time low of 1.65
million units hit in December. Supply was down 6.4 percent from
a year ago.
Housing inventory has dropped for 21 straight months on a
year-on-year basis. Builders have been unable to fill the
inventory gap, citing rising prices for materials, higher
borrowing costs, and shortages of lots and labor.
Lennar Corp, the second-largest U.S. homebuilder,
reported on Tuesday a drop in quarterly gross margin as the
company struggled with higher land and construction costs.
Lennar, however, sold 5,453 homes in the first quarter ended
Feb. 28, up from 4,832 homes in the year-earlier period, and
reported a 12 percent jump in orders.
The NAR estimates housing starts and completions should be
in a range of 1.5 million to 1.6 million units to alleviate the
chronic shortage. Housing starts are running above a rate of 1.2
million units and completions around a pace of 1 million units.
At February's sales pace, it would take 3.8 months to clear
the stock of houses on the market, up from 3.5 months in
January. A six-month supply is viewed as a healthy balance
between supply and demand.
While higher prices are increasing equity for homeowners and
might encourage some to put their homes on the market, they
could be hurting first-time buyers, who accounted for 32 percent
of transactions last month.
That was well below the 40 percent share that economists and
realtors say is needed for a robust housing market but up from
30 percent a year ago.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Paul Simao)