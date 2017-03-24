WRAPUP 3-U.S. business spending picking up, but may slow in Q2

(Updates with vote on healthcare bill called off)
* Core capital goods orders slip 0.1 percent in February
* Core capital goods shipments increase 1.0 percent
* Durable goods orders rise 1.7 percent
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 24 New orders for U.S.-made
capital goods unexpectedly fell in February, but a surge in
shipments amid demand for machinery and electrical equipment
supported expectations for an acceleration in business
investment in the first quarter.
Manufacturing is recovering from a prolonged slump, driven
by the energy sector, bucking a slowdown in the broader economy.
The Federal Reserve last week described business investment as
appearing to have "firmed somewhat."
"The evidence is building that manufacturing activity is on
something of an upswing and that capital spending on business
equipment is poised to advance for the second consecutive
quarter," said John Ryding, chief economist at RDQ Economics in
New York.
The Commerce Department said on Friday that non-defense
capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy
for business spending plans, dipped 0.1 percent last month after
rising 0.1 percent in January. That suggested a slowdown in
business spending in the second quarter.
Shipments of these so-called core capital goods jumped 1.0
percent after declining 0.3 percent in January. Core capital
goods shipments are used to calculate equipment spending in the
government's gross domestic product measurement. Last month's
jump reflected increases in orders at the end of 2016.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods
orders rising 0.6 percent last month.
Orders for machinery inched up 0.1 percent while shipments
increased 0.9 percent. Orders for electrical equipment,
appliances and components advanced 2.2 percent, the biggest
increase in seven months, and shipments rose 1.5 percent.
U.S. financial markets were little moved by the data amid
drama surrounding efforts by Republicans to repeal Democratic
President Barack Obama's 2010 Affordable Care Act and overhaul
the healthcare system.
Republican leaders in the U.S. House of Representatives
called off a planned vote late on Friday because of a lack of
support despite desperate lobbying by the White House and its
allies in Congress, dealing a stiff setback to President Donald
Trump.
Stocks on Wall Street ended down, while the dollar was
little changed. Prices for U.S. government bonds rose.
"What the healthcare bill does is serve as the first litmus
test of the Trump/Republicans' ability to deliver on important
legislative initiatives," said Steven Ricchiuto, chief U.S.
economist at Mizuho Securities in New York.
"If they fail at this then the prospects for tax reform,
infrastructure and defense spending will need to be rethought."
MANUFACTURING RECOVERING
A recovery in oil prices from multi-year lows is driving
demand for equipment in the energy sector, helping to lift the
manufacturing sector.
Manufacturing, which accounts for about 12 percent of the
U.S. economy is also being underpinned by a burst of confidence
amid promises by the Trump administration to slash taxes for
businesses, boost infrastructure spending and repeal some
regulations.
Details of the fiscal stimulus package, however, remain
vague, resulting in a moderation in orders for equipment in the
last couple of months. Economists say business spending could
slow in the second quarter even as they expect an acceleration
this quarter.
A separate report on Friday from data firm Markit showed its
U.S. manufacturing sector index fell in March to a five-month
low.
"Business optimism has been at cycle highs since the start
of the year, but has yet to translate into commensurate strength
in real activity," said Sarah House, an economist at Wells Fargo
Economics in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Spending on equipment is expected to pick up after a 1.9
percent annualized growth pace in the fourth quarter. Still,
that will likely be insufficient to offset the drag on GDP from
slower consumer spending and a wider trade deficit.
The Atlanta Fed is forecasting the economy growing at a 1.0
percent rate in the first quarter after expanding at a 1.9
percent pace in the final three months of 2016.
Last month, a 4.3 percent jump in demand for transportation
equipment offset the dip in core capital goods bookings, and
hoisted overall orders for durable goods, items ranging from
toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more,
1.7 percent. Durable goods orders rose 2.3 percent in January.
Civilian aircraft orders soared 47.6 percent in February,
driven by an increase in plane orders at Boeing.
Orders for motor vehicles and parts fell 0.8 percent in
February, while orders for defense aircraft declined 12.8
percent. There were increases in orders for primary metals, but
orders for fabricated metal products fell as did those for
computers and electronic products.
Unfilled orders for core capital goods increased 0.2 percent
last month after rising 0.5 percent in January. Inventories of
overall durable goods rose 0.2 percent last month.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Andrea Ricci)