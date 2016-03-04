WRAPUP 5-U.S. payrolls surge, bolster Fed rate hike prospects

(Adds Breakingviews link)
* Nonfarm payrolls increase 242,000 in February
* Unemployment rate holds steady at 4.9 percent
* Average hourly earnings fall three cents
* Employment report reinforces economy's strength
* Trade deficit widens to $45.7 billion in January
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, March 4 U.S. employment gains surged
in February, the clearest sign yet of labor market strength that
could further ease fears the economy was heading into recession
and allow the Federal Reserve to gradually raise interest rates
this year.
Nonfarm payrolls increased by 242,000 jobs last month and
30,000 more jobs were added in December and January than
previously reported, the Labor Department said on Friday. The
unemployment rate held at an eight-year low of 4.9 percent even
as more people piled into the labor market.
"Despite panic on Wall Street about impending recession,
Main Street goes about its business as usual. This report will
get the Fed's attention, and raises the odds of another rate
hike before too long," said Scott Anderson, chief economist at
Bank of the West in San Francisco.
The only blemish in the report was a three-cent drop in
average hourly earnings, which in part reflected a calendar
quirk and the proliferation of low-paying retail and restaurant
jobs. The average length of the workweek also fell last month.
The employment report added to data such as consumer and
business spending in suggesting the economy had regained
momentum after growth slowed to a 1.0 percent annual rate in the
fourth quarter.
Growth estimates for the first quarter are around a 2.5
percent rate, but risks are tilted to the downside after a
report from the Commerce Department on Friday showed the trade
deficit widened 2.2 percent to $45.7 billion in January.
Economists had forecast employment increasing by 190,000
last month and the jobless rate holding steady.
U.S. stocks were trading higher on the data, while prices
for U.S. Treasury debt fell. The dollar slipped against a basket
of currencies on concerns about wage growth.
Fears of recession in the wake of poor economic reports in
December and slowing growth in China sparked a global stock
market rout at the start of the year, causing financial market
conditions to tighten.
Though financial markets have priced out bets of a rate hike
at the Fed's March 15-16 policy meeting, they now see a roughly
50 percent chance of an increase at the September and November
meetings, according to CME FedWatch.
But economists believe the strong job market and improved
growth outlook, together with signs that inflation is creeping
up, could prompt the U.S. central bank to lift borrowing costs
in June.
The Fed raised its key overnight interest rate in December
for the first time in nearly a decade.
"The lack of a more marked pickup in wage growth is the only
missing element," said Paul Ashworth, chief U.S. economist at
Capital Economics in Toronto. "But as far as the Fed is
concerned, it is already seeing a clear acceleration in core
price inflation. A June rate hike is coming."
EYE ON WAGES
Average hourly earnings dipped 0.1 percent in February, the
first drop since December 2014, after spiking 0.5 percent in
January. That lowered the year-on-year earnings gain to 2.2
percent from 2.5 percent in January.
The average workweek fell to a two-year low of 34.4 hours
last month from 34.6 hours in January, but economists cautioned
that the series tended to be volatile.
"If labor demand was really about to fall, why was there
such a sharp rise in employment?" said Harm Bandholz, chief U.S.
economist at UniCredit in New York.
With labor market slack being absorbed, wage growth is
expected to accelerate.
A broad measure of unemployment that includes people who
want to work but have given up searching and those working
part-time because they cannot find full-time employment fell
two-tenths of a percentage point to 9.7 percent, the lowest
level since May 2008.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen has said the economy needs to create
just under 100,000 jobs a month to keep up with growth in the
working-age population.
Also adding to the strong tone of the jobs report, the labor
force participation rate, or the share of working-age Americans
who are employed or at least looking for a job, increased
two-tenths of a percentage point to 62.9 percent, the highest
level in just over a year. The employment-to-population ratio
hit its highest level since April 2009.
Job gains were almost broad-based in February, though
manufacturing and mining employment fell. The services sector
created 245,000 jobs after adding 153,000 jobs in January.
Mining shed a further 18,000 jobs after losing 9,000
positions in January. Mining payrolls have declined by 171,000
jobs since peaking in September 2014, with three-fourths of the
losses in support activities.
More losses are likely after oilfield services provider
Halliburton Co said last month it would cut a further
5,000 jobs because of a prolonged slump in oil prices.
Manufacturing lost 16,000 jobs, reversing some of January's
surprise increase. Private education jobs rebounded after
plunging in January. Construction payrolls increased 19,000 and
government added 12,000 jobs.
Retail payrolls increased 54,900, adding to the 62,100
positions created in January. Leisure and hospitality jobs rose
48,000, with employment at restaurants and bars increasing by
40,200.
(Reporting by Lucia Mutikani; Editing by Clive McKeef and Paul
Simao)