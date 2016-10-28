WRAPUP 6-Soybean exports power U.S. economy to best performance in two years

* Third-quarter GDP increases at a 2.9 percent rate
* Consumer spending rises at a 2.1 percent rate
* Soybeans boost exports; inventories rebound
By Lucia Mutikani
WASHINGTON, Oct 28 The U.S. economy grew at its
fastest pace in two years in the third quarter as a surge in
soybean exports and a rebound in inventory investment offset a
slowdown in consumer spending.
Gross domestic product increased at a 2.9 percent annual
rate after rising at a 1.4 percent pace in the second quarter,
the Commerce Department said on Friday.
That growth rate was the strongest since the third quarter
of 2014 and beat economists' expectations for a 2.5 percent
expansion pace. Business investment improved last quarter,
though spending on equipment remained weak.
But with exports and inventories accounting for almost half
of the increase in output, economists warned the growth spurt
would likely be temporary. Still, the data helped dispel any
lingering fears the economy was at risk of stalling. Over the
first half of the year, growth had averaged just 1.1 percent.
"While the economy may not be ready to take off, today's GDP
suggests the economic expansion is not at risk of ending," said
David Donabedian, the chief investment officer of Atlantic Trust
Private Wealth Management in Baltimore.
Coming ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting next week,
economists said the data was unlikely to change views that the
U.S. central bank would wait until December, after the Nov. 8
presidential election, to raise interest rates.
The labor market is near full employment and price pressures
have been steadily increasing, raising confidence that inflation
will gradually move towards the Fed's 2.0 percent target.
Less than two weeks before the election, the GDP report was
seen as bolstering Democratic presidential nominee Hillary
Clinton, who has positioned herself as the best candidate to
continue the more than six years of growth under President
Barack Obama.
"This is good news for the Clinton campaign, which has tied
itself closely to the Obama administration's record on the
economy," said Robert Murphy, an economics professor at Boston
College.
Clinton's campaign team welcomed the growth pick-up and
warned that policies proposed by Republican candidate Donald
Trump would "would take us backwards." Trump's campaign team
described the growth numbers as "dismal" and said they
underscored the need for change.
U.S. financial markets were initially little changed after
the publication of the mixed data, but U.S. stocks ended lower
after the Federal Bureau of Investigation said it would review
additional emails that have surfaced related to Clinton's use of
a private email server to determine whether they contain
classified information.
U.S. Treasury yields also ended slightly lower and the
dollar fell against euro and the yen.
CONSUMER SPENDING SLOWS
Consumer spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds
of U.S. economic activity, supported the economy in the third
quarter by increasing at a 2.1 percent rate, but down from the
second quarter's robust 4.3 percent pace.
With a tightening labor market generating steady increases
in wages, spending could accelerate in the fourth quarter.
Data on Friday from the Labor Department showed worker
compensation rose 0.6 percent in the third quarter after a
similar gain in the second quarter, leaving the year-on-year
gain at 2.3 percent. A third report, however, showed consumer
sentiment fell in October.
"Car sales have plateaued and election uncertainty may have
caused some consumers to pull back," said Curt Long, chief
economist at the National Association of Federal Credit Unions
in Arlington, Virginia. "But given the strength of the labor
market, the economy should continue along its present path of
slow-but-steady growth."
A surge in soybean exports after a poor soy harvest in
Argentina and Brazil helped to shrink the U.S. trade deficit in
the third quarter, giving a lift to growth.
U.S. soybean exports surged to a record 1.936 billion
bushels during the 2015/16 marketing year that ended on Aug. 31,
as harvests in key competitors Brazil and Argentina were hit by
weather problems, forcing importers to buy more U.S. supplies
than planned.
Economists said that soybean-driven export growth spurt
could reverse in the fourth quarter, but they also noted that
exports of capital and consumer goods have been growing strongly
in recent months.
Overall exports increased at a 10 percent rate, the biggest
rise since the fourth quarter of 2013. As a result, trade
contributed 0.83 percentage point to GDP growth after adding a
mere 0.18 percentage point in the April-June quarter.
Businesses increased spending to restock after running down
inventories in the second quarter. Businesses accumulated
inventories at a $12.6 billion rate in the last quarter,
contributing 0.61 percentage point to GDP growth.
Spending on nonresidential structures, which include oil and
gas wells, increased at a 5.4 percent rate, the fastest pace
since the second quarter of 2014, after falling in the second
quarter.
Business spending on equipment slipped at a 2.7 percent
rate, dropping for a fourth straight quarter. While the pace of
decline has been ebbing as oil prices stabilize and the dollar's
rally gradually fades, a strong turnaround is unlikely in the
near-term.
Heavy machinery maker Caterpillar this week reported
a 49 percent drop in third-quarter profit from a year ago and
lowered its full-year revenue outlook for the second time this
year.
Caterpillar said demand for new heavy machinery had been
undercut by an "abundance" of used construction equipment, a
"substantial" number of idle locomotives and a "significant"
number of idle mining trucks.
Investment in residential construction fell for a second
straight quarter, while spending by the government bounced back.
