WRAPUP 3-NY factory index contracts for 3rd month

* New York manufacturing index unexpectedly slips in Aug
* New orders, prices paid indexes lowest since Nov 2010
* NAHB homebuilder index holds at 15, lending data mixed
* Atlanta Fed's Lockhart sees risks of recession rising
* Foreigners net sellers of U.S. assets in June
(Adds details, quote)
By Leah Schnurr
NEW YORK, Aug 15 Manufacturing in the New York
area contracted for the third straight month in August, data
showed on Monday, tempering any lingering hopes for a rebound
in the U.S. economy in the second half of the year.
Manufacturing led the U.S. recovery in the past couple of
years, even though it represents only about 12 percent of
overall national output, but in recent months growth in the
sector has slowed sharply.
The New York Federal Reserve's Empire State index showed
the general business conditions index fell to minus 7.72 in
August from minus 3.76 the month before. Economists polled by
Reuters had expected a reading of zero.
"This is consistent with the negative tone that has
permeated throughout the markets. Clearly we are not starting
the new round of manufacturing data on good footing," said Tom
Porcelli, chief U.S. economist at RBC Capital Markets.
The deterioration in the survey of manufacturing plants in
New York state, the nation's third largest economy and the 14th
biggest globally after Australia, bodes ill for the more widely
followed Philadelphia Federal Reserve business conditions index
due out on Thursday. This in turn can be a harbinger for the
larger national survey from the Institute for Supply Management
at the beginning of September.
Separate data on Monday showed the housing sector remained
weak with a gauge of homebuilder sentiment stuck at historic
lows and as Lowe's Cos Inc (LOW.N) cut its fiscal-year
outlook.
The Fed also said demand for consumer bank loans was
largely flat over the past three months, while commercial and
industrial lending saw some increased demand [ID:nN1E77E16B]
Atlanta Fed President Dennis Lockhart said risks of
recession have risen over the last few months though he
expected the economy could avoid an outright recession.
[ID:nW1E7IR00Y].
Analysts said the New York report is cause for concern.
"It certainly set a negative tone for the national ISM
release that has been teetering at that break even point," said
Lindsey Piegza, economist at FTN Financial in New York.
The ISM national factory activity index has dropped since
peaking in February and just barely grew in July. The other
major regional indexes have also shown a slower pace of growth,
though New York has seen the most prolonged contraction.
"While this is just the first of regional indicators, it
does a fairly good job of predicting what the others will do,"
said Millan Mulraine, senior U.S. macroeconomic strategist at
TD Securities.
"We're still somewhat far off from getting into a double
dip recession, but it suggests sluggish growth for the next
quarter," he added.
New orders in the state, whose businesses include
manufacturers of industrial metals and capital equipment, fell
to their lowest level since November 2010, slipping to minus
7.82 from minus 5.45.
But employment showed some improvement. The index for the
number of employees inched up to 3.26 from 1.11 and the average
employee work week index rose to minus 2.17 from minus 15.56.
Prices paid eased, falling to 28.26 from 43.33. The index
was also at its lowest level since November 2010.
The outlook for the months to come also deteriorated,
falling to the lowest since February 2009. The index of
business conditions six months ahead dropped to 8.70 from
32.22.
Financial markets paid little attention to the day's
economic data. By late afternoon, U.S. stocks were more than 1
percent higher coming back from last week's wild swings on
bargain hunting, U.S. deal news and speculation European
leaders may get control of the region's debt problems.
HOUSING HEADWINDS
Separate data also showed U.S. homebuilder sentiment was
unchanged at a low level in August, as a glut of distressed
homes, tight credit, and economic uncertainty kept new buyers
out of the market. For details, see [ID:nN9E7ID023]
The NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market index held at 15 in
August, on target with economists' expectations. It has hovered
at historic lows between 14 and 22 since the start of 2008.
Readings below 50 mean more builders view market conditions
as poor than favorable.
"Homebuilder sentiment is likely to remain subdued in the
near term, with residential construction constrained by the
elevated level of foreclosed properties on the market," Michael
Gapen, senior U.S. economist at Barclays Capital, wrote in a
note.
Lowe's, the U.S.'s second largest home improvement
retailer, reported weaker-than-expected quarterly sales and cut
its fiscal-year outlook for the second time in three months as
homeowners put off big renovations in an anemic economy.
[ID:nN1E77A1SZ]
Many U.S. homeowners have been hesitant to spend on
expensive projects as housing prices fall and the economy shows
few signs of a stable recovery.
In other data on Monday, foreigners unloaded U.S. assets in
June for a second straight month and were net sellers of
Treasuries for the first time in more than two years as a
rancorous political debate over the nation's debt raised
concerns about U.S. credit quality. [ID:nN1E77E0BT]
Treasuries suffered a net outflow of $4.5 billion, the
first since May 2009, but China, the largest foreign U.S.
creditor, increased Treasury holdings by $5.7 billion to $1.166
trillion.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Additional reporting by Richard
Leong and Alexandra Alper, Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)