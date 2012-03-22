U.S. leading economic index up for fifth month

WASHINGTON, March 22 A gauge of future U.S. economic activity compiled by the Conference Board posted a fifth straight monthly increase in February, climbing a healthy 0.7 percent in a sign of gaining economic momentum.

The group's Leading Economic Index was up to 95.5 in February on gains that were described as broad-based and potentially signaling more progress on jobs, output and incomes in coming months.

"We haven't seen this kind of a run since we were coming out of recession in 2009," Conference Board economist Ken Goldstein said.