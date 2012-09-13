REFILE-Tropical Storm Isaac boosts U.S. jobless claims last week

WASHINGTON, Sept 13 The number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless benefits rose more than expected
last week, with several states reporting an increase related to
Tropical Storm Isaac.
Initial claims for state unemployment benefits rose 15,000
to a seasonally adjusted 382,000, the highest in two months, the
Labor Department said on Thursday. The prior week's figure was
revised up to show 2,000 more applications than previously
reported.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast claims rising to
370,000 last week.
A Labor Department official said Tropical Storm Isaac, which
drenched parts of the country, accounted for about 9,000 of the
claims filed last week. The number is unadjusted.
But even accounting for the storm, the report suggested
little improvement in the labor market after job growth slowed
sharply in August. The four-week moving average for new claims,
a better measure of labor market trends, climbed 3,250 to
375,000, the highest since the middle of July.
Employers added 96,000 jobs last month, a step down from
July's 141,000 count. While the unemployment rate dropped to 8.1
percent in August from 8.3 percent, it was because Americans
gave up the search for work.
The sluggish labor market is seen prompting the Federal
Reserve to announce a third round of bond purchases at the end
of a two-day policy meeting later on Thursday.
The unemployment rate has been stuck above 8 percent for
more than three years, the first time this has happened since
the Great Depression.
The number of people still receiving benefits under regular
state programs after an initial week of aid fell 49,000 to 3.28
million in the week ended Sept. 1, the claims report showed.