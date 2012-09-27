UPDATE 2-US job growth stronger in year to March than thought

WASHINGTON, Sept 27 The U.S. economy likely
created 386,000 more jobs in the 12 months through March than
previously estimated, the Labor Department said on Thursday,
news welcomed by the White House as President Barack Obama
campaigns to win re-election.
Obama must convince voters he deserves a second term despite
an unemployment rate above 8 percent that is high by historic
standards, and his team played up the news as a sign that the
economy was moving in the right direction.
In a preliminary estimate of its annual benchmark revision
to closely watched payrolls data, the Labor Department said its
latest comparison suggests the level of employment in March was
0.3 percent higher than it had previously stated.
White House economic adviser Alan Krueger said the revision
indicated that the U.S. economy had added "nearly 5.1 million
private sector jobs, on net, over the past 30 months."
Employment is likely to be a key factor in the Nov. 6 election.
But Republicans focused on other data out on Thursday,
including a downward revision in second-quarter economic growth
to a 1.3 percent annual pace, from the 1.7 percent previously
estimated rate.
The Labor Department's revision of the jobs numbers is an
annual exercise that compares its non-farm payroll data, based
on monthly surveys of a sample of employers, with a much more
complete database of unemployment insurance tax reports.
A final benchmark revision will be released in February
along with the department's report on employment in January.
Government statisticians will use the final benchmark count to
revise payroll data for months both prior to and after March.
A breakdown by industry sector showed 453,000 more total
private sector jobs were created than initially thought,
including 145,000 more jobs in the trade, transportation, and
utilities category, plus 85,000 more in construction.
In contrast, the benchmark revision lowered the estimate for
job creation in the government sector by 65,000, while it found
that 25,000 fewer manufacturing jobs had been generated over the
12 month period than previously thought.