U.S. job openings highest in four years in June

WASHINGTON Aug 7 U.S. job openings in June were the highest in four years but the pace of hiring slowed from the prior month, government data showed on Tuesday.

Job openings - a measure of labor demand - rose to 3.76 million, the highest since July 2008, from 3.66 million in May, the Labor Department said in its monthly Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

The hiring rate, however, slipped to 3.3 percent from 3.4 percent in May.