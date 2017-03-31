UPDATE 1-Wall Street lowers Q1 GDP view after weak spending data

(Add background, GDP estimates from other banks)
NEW YORK, March 31 Some of Wall Street top banks
marked down their growth estimates on the U.S. economy in the
first quarter as they blamed disappointing data on consumer
spending in February on mild weather and slow payout of tax
refunds.
The banks' forecasts for gross domestic product expanding in
a 1.0 percent-1.5 percent range reinforced the view of another
weak start for the world's biggest economy going back to 2014.
Earlier Friday, the Commerce Department said consumer
spending, which accounts for more than two-thirds of U.S.
economic activity, edged up 0.1 percent. That was the smallest
increase since August and was weaker than a 0.2 percent rise in
January.
J.P. Morgan economist Michael Feroli said in a
research note he lowered his view on U.S. gross domestic product
in the first quarter to 1.0 percent from 1.5 percent.
"Some of that weakness may be transitory: warm weather
depressed utility spending in January and February to its
weakest two month stretch in over 25 years. The slow payout of
tax refunds may have also hindered spending growth in the first
two months of the year," Feroli wrote.
Barclays economists downgraded their tracking
estimate on first-quarter GDP to 1.4 percent from 1.6 percent,
while Goldman Sachs analysts reduced their to view 1.5
percent from 1.8 percent.
Another sluggish annual start for GDP has been consistent
for the past several years, tracing back to the first three
months of 2014 when GDP contracted by 2.9 percent because of an
unusually chilly winter across the country that damped business
activity.
A rebound in economic growth has also followed a weak
first-quarter.
J.P. Morgan's Feroli upgraded his GDP estimate for the
second quarter to 3.0 percent from 2.0 percent in anticipation
of rebound in consumer spending.
(Reporting by Richard Leong; editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Grant McCool)