U.S. Treasury's Lew says doesn't see stocks bubble

WASHINGTON, March 14 U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew said on Thursday that he does not see a stock market bubble building on Wall Street and he expressed hope that the Obama administration and Congress can find some common ground in their battles over the federal budget.

"The analysis I've seen doesn't give me reason to be worried right now," Lew told CNBC television when asked about the possibility that a bubble was building in the stock markets.

In his first round of media interviews since taking office, Lew also said the administration continues to pursue a strong dollar policy.

"A strong dollar is in America's interest and that will continue to be our policy," he told CNBC.