CORRECTED - UPDATE 1-Obama proposes tax credits for hiring US veterans

* Veterans struggle to find work in weak U.S. job market
* 'Returning Heroes Tax Credit' to give hiring incentive
* Siemens, Microsoft, Accenture, Lockheed Martin to help
WASHINGTON, Aug 5 President Barack Obama on
Friday proposed $120 million in new tax credits for businesses
that hire U.S. veterans returning from Iraq and Afghanistan at
a time of stubbornly high unemployment at home.
During a visit to Washington's Navy Yard, Obama unveiled a
"reverse boot camp" program to help soldiers return to civilian
life and set a goal for companies to hire or train 100,000
unemployed veterans and their spouses by the end of next year.
While many veterans who enlisted after the Sept. 11 attacks
returned from Iraq and Afghanistan and slid into the workforce,
the president said, others have struggled to find a job "worthy
of their experience and worthy of their talent."
"Over the last few years, another generation of young
veterans has learned that the challenges don't end in Kandahar
or Baghdad. They continue right here at home," Obama said.
The winding down of military operations in Afghanistan and
Iraq has released thousands of veterans into an already weak
U.S. job market and that pace is due to accelerate.
In July, the jobless rate for those who served since Sept.
11, 2001, stood at 12.4 percent, compared to 9.1 percent for
the overall population, figures released on Friday showed.
The relatively modest measures were announced as Obama,
fresh from a bruising fight over deficits and debt, is under
pressure to find ways to boost U.S. economic growth and bolster
job creation while keeping spending in check.
His proposed new "Returning Heroes Tax Credit" gives $2,400
to companies for each veteran they hire who has been unemployed
for less than six months and $4,800 for those unemployed for
half a year or more, administration officials said.
And the existing "Wounded Warriors Tax Credit" -- paid out
for hiring wounded veterans -- would be doubled to $9,600 for
taking on someone unemployed for six months or longer.
The White House estimated the plan's cost at $120 million
over two years. It would require congressional approval and be
funded from the existing budget.
CREDENTIALS
Beyond the tax credit, Obama said, the Pentagon and
Veterans Affairs Department would invest more to help soldiers
make the transition to civilian careers -- particularly finding
ways to match their training with industry-accepted
credentials.
According to the Defense Department, 88 percent of military
jobs have "direct civilian counterparts." But most U.S. states
require veterans to retrain before they can take similar
civilian positions. [ID:nOAT004847]
Obama said it was critical that regulators and companies
recognize the very relevant training many veterans have already
received, using paramedics and finance officers as examples.
"If you can save a life in Afghanistan you can save a life
in an ambulance in Wyoming," he said. "If you can oversee
millions of dollars of assets in Iraq you can help a business
balance its books here at home."
He said Siemens (SIEGn.DE) had hired 300 veterans and aimed
to hire an additional 150 by December, and Microsoft (MSFT.O)
would help 10,000 veterans get IT-certified over the next two
years. Lockheed Martin (LMT.N), Accenture (ACN.N) and the U.S.
Chamber of Commerce have also agreed "to do their part to help
veterans get back in the workforce," he said, offering no
details.
Admiral Mike Mullen, the top U.S. military officer, told
the Washington Navy Yard audience that former troops had much
to offer the private sector in a variety of roles.
"They are smart, tech-savvy, wired to serve and great
leaders. They will make terrific employees, and I can tell you
this, they darn sure know how to show up on time," he said.
