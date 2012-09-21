REFILE-SEC's Schapiro: U.S. risk council must push for money market reforms

Sept 20 The new U.S. financial risk council must
consider what reforms it can take to reduce systemic risks
posed by money market funds, the Chairman of the Securities and
Exchange Commission, Mary Schapiro, wrote in a Wall Street
Journal op-ed article.
In August, Schapiro said she had failed to win enough
support at the SEC to advance money market reforms, which had
faced fierce opposition from fund companies and their allies.
The reform proposals included introduction of capital buffers
and floating net asset values.
In light of opposition and differing opinions, the issue has
been kicked to the newly formed Financial Stability Oversight
Council (FSOC), a group made up of the top U.S. regulators
chaired by the treasury secretary.
Schapiro, in an op-ed published late on Thursday, said the
FSOC has already recognized the vulnerability of these funds to
runs and has encouraged reform.
FSOC's "options include the possibility of a formal
recommendation to the SEC to apply new or heightened standards
to money market funds. The SEC would then be required to apply
those standards -- or within 90 days explain in writing the
justification for not applying them," Schapiro said.
She argued that the council could designate certain entities
as "systemically significant and subject them to prudential
regulation by the Federal Reserve Board."
Money funds were long a sleepy corner of the fund industry,
collecting money from investors and serving as leading buyers of
short-term debt from corporations, municipalities and the U.S.
government.
But in September 2008, the Reserve Primary Fund, one of the
largest money funds, suffered losses on Lehman Brothers debt and
could not maintain its $1 per share price, known as "breaking
the buck."
That ignited a run of withdrawals from investors across the
industry, cutting off a major source of overnight funding for
many corporations. The run did not abate until the government
stepped in to back the funds.