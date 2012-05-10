版本:
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $57.1 bln April 30 week

May 10 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $57.1
billion in the April 30 week to $9,871.3 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,842.1 billion vs. $9,832.9 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended April 30 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,252.0 down....4.0 vs 2,256.0.....2,256.0	
M-2....9,871.3 up.....57.1 vs 9,814.2.....9,814.1	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,842.1  vs ...9,832.9	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.0 vs.....2,220.6	
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended May 2 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves......rvsd..1,451,136  vs.rvsd.1,503,002	
Seasonal Loans..................13  vs..............8	
Total Borrowings.............6,627  vs..........7,009	
Excess Reserves..........1,457,763  vs......1,510,011	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,864  vs.........98,316	
Required Reserves..........107,974  vs.........94,746	
Total Reserves...........1,556,626  vs......1,608,327	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,549,999  vs......1,601,318	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,617,841  vs......2,660,105	
 	
             One week ended May 9 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........6,482  down...........146    	
Primary Credit...............14  down............69  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............26  up..............12  	
Asset-Backed..............6,442  down............89  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-736  up.............128  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,907  down............20  	
Currency..............1,102,555  up...........2,003  	
Treasury Deposits.......113,232  down.........7,516  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,184  up...............8  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........20,223  up.............248  	
 	
       One week ended May 9 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,845,247 down.........611 	
Treasuries held outright..1,665,201 down.......1,691 	
Agencies held outright.......94,571 vs..........unch 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........847,824 up............19 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............179,985 up.........2,115 	
Other Fed liabilities........75,820 down.......1,217 	
Other deposits with Fed......21,348 up.........5,924 	
Foreign deposits................133 down...........5 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,498,968 up.........3,163 	
 	
                   Factors on May 9	
Bank borrowings...............6,461 vs.........6,801 	
Float..........................-956 vs..........-851

