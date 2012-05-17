版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 18日 星期五 04:29 BJT

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $1.7 bln May 7 week

May 17 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $1.7
billion in the May 7 week to $9,869.4 billion, the Federal
Reserve said on Thursday.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,852.3 billion vs. $9,842.0 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended May 7 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,217.9 down...34.0 vs 2,251.9.....2,252.0	
M-2....9,869.4 down....1.7 vs 9,871.1.....9,871.3	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,852.3  vs ...9,842.0	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (April vs March)......2,247.9 vs.....2,220.6	
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.2 vs.....9,798.6	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended May 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves............1,444,396  vs.rvsd.1,451,130	
Seasonal Loans..................27  vs.............13	
Total Borrowings.............6,456  vs..........6,627	
Excess Reserves..........1,450,852  vs......1,457,757	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,893  vs.........98,868	
Required Reserves...........96,077  vs........107,979	
Total Reserves...........1,549,745  vs......1,556,625	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,543,290  vs......1,549,998	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,604,047  vs......2,617,841	
 	
 	
             One week ended May 16 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........6,429  down............53    	
Primary Credit...............10  down.............4  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............28  up...............2  	
Asset-Backed..............6,391  down............51  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-809  down............73  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,906  vs............unch  	
Currency...............1,103,279  up.............724  	
Treasury Deposits........99,876  down........13,356  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,047  down...........137  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........15,119  down.........5,104  	
 	
       One week ended May 16 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,840,421 down.......4,826 	
Treasuries held outright..1,660,947 down.......4,254 	
Agencies held outright.......94,455 down.........116 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,426 up.........5,602 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............179,502 down.........483 	
Other Fed liabilities........76,313 up...........493 	
Other deposits with Fed......24,266 up.........2,918 	
Foreign deposits................154 up............21 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,490,284 down.......8,684 	
 	
                   Factors on May 16	
Bank borrowings...............6,393 vs.........6,461 	
Float..........................-825 vs..........-956

