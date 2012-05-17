TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $1.7 bln May 7 week

May 17 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $1.7 billion in the May 7 week to $9,869.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,852.3 billion vs. $9,842.0 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended May 7 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,217.9 down...34.0 vs 2,251.9.....2,252.0 M-2....9,869.4 down....1.7 vs 9,871.1.....9,871.3 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,852.3 vs ...9,842.0 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (April vs March)......2,247.9 vs.....2,220.6 M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.2 vs.....9,798.6 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended May 16 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,444,396 vs.rvsd.1,451,130 Seasonal Loans..................27 vs.............13 Total Borrowings.............6,456 vs..........6,627 Excess Reserves..........1,450,852 vs......1,457,757 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,893 vs.........98,868 Required Reserves...........96,077 vs........107,979 Total Reserves...........1,549,745 vs......1,556,625 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,543,290 vs......1,549,998 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,604,047 vs......2,617,841 One week ended May 16 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........6,429 down............53 Primary Credit...............10 down.............4 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............28 up...............2 Asset-Backed..............6,391 down............51 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-809 down............73 Balances/Adjustments......1,906 vs............unch Currency...............1,103,279 up.............724 Treasury Deposits........99,876 down........13,356 Maiden Lane LLC...........4,047 down...........137 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........15,119 down.........5,104 One week ended May 16 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,840,421 down.......4,826 Treasuries held outright..1,660,947 down.......4,254 Agencies held outright.......94,455 down.........116 Mortgage-Backed secs........853,426 up.........5,602 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............179,502 down.........483 Other Fed liabilities........76,313 up...........493 Other deposits with Fed......24,266 up.........2,918 Foreign deposits................154 up............21 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,490,284 down.......8,684 Factors on May 16 Bank borrowings...............6,393 vs.........6,461 Float..........................-825 vs..........-956