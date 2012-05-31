版本:
TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $6.9 bln May 21 week

May 31 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $6.9 billion in the May 21
week to $9,882.4 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,874.0 billion vs.
$9,856.9 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended May 21 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,241.3 down...16.0 vs 2,257.3.....2,257.3	
M-2....9,882.4 up......6.9 vs 9,875.5.....9,875.5	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,874.0  vs ...9,856.9	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (April vs March)......2,248.0 vs.....2,220.6	
M-2 (April vs March)......9,842.3 vs.....9,798.6	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended May 30 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves............1,455,924  vs.rvsd.1,444,391	
Seasonal Loans..................29  vs.............27	
Total Borrowings.............5,908  vs..........6,456	
Excess Reserves..........1,461,832  vs......1,450,847	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,711  vs.........98,898	
Required Reserves..........105,758  vs.........96,082	
Total Reserves...........1,560,543  vs......1,549,745	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,554,636  vs......1,543,290	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,623,612  vs......2,605,486	
 	
 	
             One week ended May 30 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........5,662  down...........490    	
Primary Credit...............19  up...............6  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............31  up...............4  	
Asset-Backed..............5,612  down...........500  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-653  up..............25  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,903  vs............unch  	
Currency...............1,108,550  up...........5,060  	
Treasury Deposits........67,804  down........22,279  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........3,872  up..............17  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........15,167  up..............43  	
 	
       One week ended May 30 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,834,650 down.......7,908 	
Treasuries held outright..1,663,777 up.........3,951 	
Agencies held outright.......93,252 down.........131 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........853,657 down.......9,001 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............176,887 up.........1,933 	
Other Fed liabilities........75,525 down.........557 	
Other deposits with Fed......24,851 up.........3,438 	
Foreign deposits................130 up.............1 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,505,952 down.........702 	
 	
                   Factors on May 30	
Bank borrowings...............5,509 vs.........5,834 	
Float........................-1,092 vs..........-691

