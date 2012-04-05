U.S. M-2 money supply rose $37.6 bln March 26 week

April 5 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $37.6 billion in the March 26 week to $9,825.0 billion, the Federal Reserve said. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was 9,805.2 billion vs. $9,794.6 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended March 26 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,223.2 up.....15.1 vs 2,208.1.....2,208.1 M-2....9,825.0 up.....37.6 vs 9,787.4.....9,787.7 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,805.2 vs ...9,794.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (Feb vs Jan)..........2,220.7 vs.....2,229.0 M-2 (Feb vs Jan)..........9,785.8 vs.....9,765.4 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended April 04 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves............1,481,900 vs.rvsd.1,498,508 Seasonal Loans...................5 vs..............5 Total Borrowings.............7,074 vs..........7,401 Excess Reserves..........1,488,974 vs......1,505,909 Required Reserves (Adj).....97,618 vs.........98,828 Required Reserves...........98,898 vs.........93,395 Total Reserves...........1,586,591 vs......1,604,737 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,579,518 vs......1,597,336 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,637,133 vs......2,648,614 One week ended April 04 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........7,070 down.............6 Primary Credit...............10 up...............6 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit...............4 down.............1 Asset-Backed..............7,056 down............11 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float....................-1,034 down...........199 Balances/Adjustments......1,937 vs............unch Currency...............1,099,447 up...........2,913 Treasury Deposits........54,899 down........29,144 Maiden Lane LLC...........5,441 up..............19 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........17,466 up..............16 One week ended April 04 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,843,194 down......29,520 Treasuries held outright..1,664,793 down.......3,148 Agencies held outright.......96,478 down.........359 Mortgage-Backed secs........836,792 down.......8,287 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............168,858 up.........1,033 Other Fed liabilities........73,872 down.........242 Other deposits with Fed......31,945 down......29,772 Foreign deposits................127 down..........10 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,487,476 up........13,328 Factors on April 04 Bank borrowings...............7,073 vs.........7,060 Float........................-1,875 vs..........-946