版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 20日 星期五 04:32 BJT

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply down $6.2 bln April 9 week

April 19 U.S. M-2 money supply fell by $6.2
billion in the April 9 week to $9,828.4 billion, the Federal
Reserve said.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was
$9,812.6 billion vs. $9,804.6 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and
the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports:	
    One week ended April 09 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from
M-1....2,239.4 down....3.9 vs 2,243.3.....2,243.9
M-2....9,828.4 down....6.2 vs 9,834.6.....9,857.6
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,812.6  vs ...9,804.6	
    Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.7 vs.....2,215.0
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.7 vs.....9,769.1	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: 
    Two Weeks Ended April 18 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves............1,503,001  vs.rvsd.1,481,878
Seasonal Loans...................8  vs..............5
Total Borrowings.............7,009  vs..........7,074
Excess Reserves..........1,510,010  vs......1,488,952
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,312  vs.........97,618
Required Reserves...........94,743  vs.........98,898
Total Reserves...........1,608,322  vs......1,586,570
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,313  vs......1,579,496
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,659,085  vs......2,638,391	
             One week ended April 18 (H4.1)Bank
Borrowings...........6,961       down............96
Primary Credit................6  up...............3
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch
Seasonal Credit...............8  vs............unch
Asset-Backed..............6,947  down............99
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch
Float......................-849  down............51
Balances/Adjustments......1,930  vs............unch 
Currency...............1,100,160  down...........762
Treasury Deposits........53,427  up...........8,138
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,235  down.........1,210
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........17,331  down...........187  	
       One week ended April 18 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,865,930 up........21,742
Treasuries held outright..1,675,002 down.......1,532
Agencies held outright.......95,383 down.......1,095
Mortgage-Backed secs........859,952 up........23,159
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............174,694 up.........2,853
Other Fed liabilities........76,342 up.........2,290
Other deposits with Fed......37,323 down.......1,274
Foreign deposits................163 up............31
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,491,357 up.........2,150 	
                   Factors on April 18Bank
borrowings...............6,949 vs.........7,020
Float..........................-869 vs..........-940

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐