TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $26.1 bln April 16 week

April 26 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $26.1 billion in the April 16 week to $9,854.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday. The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.7 billion vs. $9,812.6 billion in the previous week. Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and H.4 reports: One week ended April 16 (billions dlrs) Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from M-1....2,248.3 up......8.9 vs 2,239.4.....2,239.4 M-2....9,854.6 up.....26.1 vs 9,828.5.....9,828.4 M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.7 vs ...9,812.6 Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions) M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.6 vs.....2,215.0 M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.7 vs.....9,769.1 Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report: Two Weeks Ended April 18 daily avgs-mlns (H.3) Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,502,998 vs.rvsd.1,481,877 Seasonal Loans...................8 vs..............5 Total Borrowings.............7,009 vs..........7,074 Excess Reserves..........1,510,007 vs......1,488,951 Required Reserves (Adj).....98,313 vs.........97,619 Required Reserves...........94,743 vs.........98,899 Total Reserves...........1,608,320 vs......1,586,570 Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,311 vs......1,579,497 Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,660,076 vs......2,638,391 One week ended April 25 (H4.1) Bank Borrowings...........6,627 down...........334 Primary Credit................8 up...............2 Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch Seasonal Credit..............11 up...............3 Asset-Backed..............6,608 down...........339 Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch Float......................-606 up.............243 Balances/Adjustments......1,929 down.............1 Currency...............1,099,273 down...........887 Treasury Deposits........78,498 up..........25,071 Maiden Lane LLC...........4,058 down...........177 Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch Maiden Lane III..........17,655 up.............324 One week ended April 25 - daily avgs-mlns Fed bank credit...........2,860,435 down.......5,495 Treasuries held outright..1,667,044 down.......7,958 Agencies held outright.......94,661 down.........722 Mortgage-Backed secs........860,985 up.........1,033 Repos...........................nil vs..........unch Other Fed assets............177,186 up.........2,492 Other Fed liabilities........74,997 down.......1,345 Other deposits with Fed......37,404 up............81 Foreign deposits................130 down..........33 Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch Custody holdings..........3,482,371 down.......8,986 Factors on April 25 Bank borrowings...............6,576 vs.........6,949 Float..........................-804 vs..........-869