2012年 4月 27日 星期五

TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $26.1 bln April 16 week

April 26 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $26.1 billion in the
April 16 week to $9,854.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.	
    The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.7 billion vs.
$9,812.6 billion in the previous week.	
    Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:	
 	
    One week ended April 16 (billions dlrs)	
       Latest  Change        Prev week  Rvsd from	
M-1....2,248.3 up......8.9 vs 2,239.4.....2,239.4	
M-2....9,854.6 up.....26.1 vs 9,828.5.....9,828.4	
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.7  vs ...9,812.6	
 	
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)	
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.6 vs.....2,215.0	
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.7 vs.....9,769.1	
 	
    Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:	
    Two Weeks Ended April 18 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)	
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,502,998  vs.rvsd.1,481,877	
Seasonal Loans...................8  vs..............5	
Total Borrowings.............7,009  vs..........7,074	
Excess Reserves..........1,510,007  vs......1,488,951	
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,313  vs.........97,619	
Required Reserves...........94,743  vs.........98,899	
Total Reserves...........1,608,320  vs......1,586,570	
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,311  vs......1,579,497	
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,660,076  vs......2,638,391	
 	
             One week ended April 25 (H4.1)	
Bank Borrowings...........6,627  down...........334    	
Primary Credit................8  up...............2  	
Secondary Credit............nil  vs............unch  	
Seasonal Credit..............11  up...............3  	
Asset-Backed..............6,608  down...........339  	
Other Credit Ext............nil  vs............unch  	
Float......................-606  up.............243  	
Balances/Adjustments......1,929  down.............1  	
Currency...............1,099,273  down...........887  	
Treasury Deposits........78,498  up..........25,071  	
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,058  down...........177  	
Maiden Lane II...............19  vs............unch  	
Maiden Lane III..........17,655  up.............324  	
 	
       One week ended April 25 - daily avgs-mlns	
Fed bank credit...........2,860,435 down.......5,495 	
Treasuries held outright..1,667,044 down.......7,958 	
Agencies held outright.......94,661 down.........722 	
Mortgage-Backed secs........860,985 up.........1,033 	
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch 	
Other Fed assets............177,186 up.........2,492 	
Other Fed liabilities........74,997 down.......1,345 	
Other deposits with Fed......37,404 up............81 	
Foreign deposits................130 down..........33 	
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch 	
Custody holdings..........3,482,371 down.......8,986 	
 	
                   Factors on April 25	
Bank borrowings...............6,576 vs.........6,949 	
Float..........................-804 vs..........-869

