TABLE-U.S. M-2 money supply up $26.1 bln April 16 week

April 26 U.S. M-2 money supply rose by $26.1 billion in the
April 16 week to $9,854.6 billion, the Federal Reserve said on Thursday.
The Fed said the four-week moving average of M-2 was $9,832.7 billion vs.
$9,812.6 billion in the previous week.
Following are the details of the money supply report, and the Fed's H.3 and
H.4 reports:
One week ended April 16 (billions dlrs)
Latest Change Prev week Rvsd from
M-1....2,248.3 up......8.9 vs 2,239.4.....2,239.4
M-2....9,854.6 up.....26.1 vs 9,828.5.....9,828.4
M-2 Avg 4 wks (Vs Wk ago)..9,832.7 vs ...9,812.6
Monthly aggregates (Adjusted avgs in billions)
M-1 (March vs Feb)........2,220.6 vs.....2,215.0
M-2 (March vs Feb)........9,798.7 vs.....9,769.1
Federal Reserve's H.3 and H.4 report:
Two Weeks Ended April 18 daily avgs-mlns (H.3)
Free Reserves.......rvsd.1,502,998 vs.rvsd.1,481,877
Seasonal Loans...................8 vs..............5
Total Borrowings.............7,009 vs..........7,074
Excess Reserves..........1,510,007 vs......1,488,951
Required Reserves (Adj).....98,313 vs.........97,619
Required Reserves...........94,743 vs.........98,899
Total Reserves...........1,608,320 vs......1,586,570
Non-Borrowed Reserves....1,601,311 vs......1,579,497
Monetary Base (Unadj)....2,660,076 vs......2,638,391
One week ended April 25 (H4.1)
Bank Borrowings...........6,627 down...........334
Primary Credit................8 up...............2
Secondary Credit............nil vs............unch
Seasonal Credit..............11 up...............3
Asset-Backed..............6,608 down...........339
Other Credit Ext............nil vs............unch
Float......................-606 up.............243
Balances/Adjustments......1,929 down.............1
Currency...............1,099,273 down...........887
Treasury Deposits........78,498 up..........25,071
Maiden Lane LLC...........4,058 down...........177
Maiden Lane II...............19 vs............unch
Maiden Lane III..........17,655 up.............324
One week ended April 25 - daily avgs-mlns
Fed bank credit...........2,860,435 down.......5,495
Treasuries held outright..1,667,044 down.......7,958
Agencies held outright.......94,661 down.........722
Mortgage-Backed secs........860,985 up.........1,033
Repos...........................nil vs..........unch
Other Fed assets............177,186 up.........2,492
Other Fed liabilities........74,997 down.......1,345
Other deposits with Fed......37,404 up............81
Foreign deposits................130 down..........33
Gold stock...................11,041 vs..........unch
Custody holdings..........3,482,371 down.......8,986
Factors on April 25
Bank borrowings...............6,576 vs.........6,949
Float..........................-804 vs..........-869