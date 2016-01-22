Morgan Stanley sticks to 20 pct U.S. recession view

NEW YORK Jan 22 Morgan Stanley economists clung to their forecast of a 20 percent chance the U.S. economy might slip into recession in 2016 on evidence of contraction in the factory sector and signs of slowing among services industries.

"That assessment still feels about right," they said in a research note released on Friday.

They forecast gross domestic product was little changed in the fourth quarter and it will likely grow 1.8 percent over the next 12 months.

If GDP growth deteriorates in the 1-to-1.5 percent range, the Federal Reserve would refrain from raising rates this year following their first rate hike in nearly a decade in December.

"Stall speed in the U.S., or even a shift to a lower channel of growth, would likely halt the Fed in its tracks - precipitating a 'one and done' scenario for this policy tightening cycle," they wrote in the note.

(Reporting by Richard Leong)