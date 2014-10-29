UPDATE 1-U.S. loan applications to buy homes lowest since Feb -MBA

(Adds details on refinancing applications, quote)
NEW YORK Oct 29 U.S. mortgage applications to
buy homes fell to their lowest level last week since February as
interest rates on 30-year home loans edged up from the previous
week's 16-month trough, an industry group said on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of loan requests for home purchases, a leading
indicator of home sales, fell 5.0 percent in the week ended Oct.
24 to its lowest level since February. It was 15 percent lower
than the same week a year earlier.
Fixed 30-year mortgage rates averaged 4.13 percent in the
week, up 3 basis points from 4.10 percent the week before.
The Washington-based group's seasonally adjusted index of
refinancing applications fell 7.4 percent, led by a steep drop
in requests for jumbo loans.
Jumbo loans are those whose size is above $417,000, which is
the limit on what federal mortgage agencies Fannie Mae and
Freddie Mac can purchase.
"Borrowers with jumbo loans tend to be most sensitive to
changes in rates, and that sensitivity has been clearly apparent
in the past few weeks with double and even triple digit
percentage changes in refinance application volume for jumbo
loans," MBA's chief economist Mike Fratantoni said in a
statement.
The average loan size for refinance applications fell to
$263,600 in the latest from a survey high of $306,400 the prior
week. The drop was fueled by a 41 percent drop in refinance
applications for loans greater than $729,000, which had surged
nearly 130 percent a week earlier, according to Fratantoni.
MBA's weekly mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, fell 6.6 percent in
the latest week.
The survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail residential
mortgage applications, according to MBA.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez and Richard Leong; Editing by
Leslie Adler and Meredith Mazzilli)