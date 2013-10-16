US mortgage applications near flat as purchase demand falls -MBA

Oct 16 Applications for U.S. home loans rose
slightly in the latest week as increased refinancing activity
offset a decline in demand for purchase loans as the U.S.
government shutdown weighed, data from an industry group showed
on Wednesday.
The Mortgage Bankers Association said its seasonally
adjusted index of mortgage application activity, which includes
both refinancing and home purchase demand, rose 0.3 percent in
the week ended Oct. 11. That follows a gain of 1.3 percent in
the week ended Oct. 4.
The figures come as the U.S. federal government shutdown has
cast a spotlight on fiscal policy, with some economists worrying
that the stalemate in Congress could drag on the economy.
That shutdown affected the mortgage market, the MBA said.
"Purchase applications for government programs dropped by
more than 7 percent over the week to their lowest level since
December 2007, and the government share of purchase applications
dropped to its lowest level in almost three years," Mike
Fratantoni, MBA's vice president of research and economics, said
in a statement.
MBA data showed 30-year mortgage rates edged up 4 basis
points to 4.46 percent, but rates were still down from September
when they matched the 4.8 percent high for 2013.
The refinancing index gained 3.3 percent after recently
hitting the lowest level since June 2009. In contrast, the gauge
of loan requests for home purchases, a leading indicator of home
sales, fell 4.8 percent.
The mortgage survey covers over 75 percent of U.S. retail
residential mortgage applications, according to MBA.